Abu Dhabi, UAE – CONMIX, a pioneer in concrete manufacturing and a vital subsidiary of Bukhatir Industrial Group, has officially launched its latest Ready Mix Concrete facility in Al Mafraq Industrial Area of Abu Dhabi. This high-capacity plant, CONMIX’s fifth Ready Mix facility in the UAE, joins existing operations in Sharjah, Ajman, and Dubai (Al Quoz and Dubai Industrial Park) and Ras Al Khaimah, signaling a strategic step forward in expanding the company’s nationwide footprint and reinforcing its role in the country’s ever-evolving construction sector.

Gracing the launch were senior leaders, including Sheikh Salah Bukhatir, Chairman of Bukhatir Group; board members of Bukhatir Group; Ayman Ahmed, CEO of Bukhatir Industrial Investment; and Tim Senior, General Manager of CONMIX, alongside executives and the CONMIX team responsible for the project’s success.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Salah Bukhatir highlighted the broader vision behind this development: “This facility reflects more than just business expansion, it symbolizes our Group’s enduring commitment to building infrastructure that supports the nation’s ambitions. For over five decades, Bukhatir Group has stood as a cornerstone of national progress. Our journey has always been guided by principles of diversification, sustainability, and long-term value creation across sectors such as education, sports, industry, and construction. CONMIX has been an integral part of this legacy. With the inauguration of this new facility in Abu Dhabi, we reaffirm our dedication to contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s development.”

Ayman Ahmed, CEO of Bukhatir Industrial Investment, emphasized CONMIX’s historical and ongoing role in national development: “Since 1975, CONMIX has been instrumental in shaping the UAE’s modern landscape. Its concrete solutions have supported the creation of some of the country’s most iconic structures and infrastructure.”

This new facility, strategically located in the Capital’s industrial hub, is engineered to meet the demands of high-volume, time-sensitive projects. It features advanced German-engineered batching systems for precision, a logistics network designed for speed and efficiency, and a highly skilled team capable of delivering on large-scale requirements. With a production capacity exceeding 500,000 cubic meters annually, this plant will play a vital role in supporting the UAE’s most ambitious development initiatives.

As one of the country’s earliest Ready Mix Concrete providers, CONMIX continues to be a key driver of economic and industrial growth. This expansion ensures full national coverage and aligns with our vision for CONMIX’s continued leadership in the construction sector.

Tim Senior, General Manager of CONMIX, echoed these sentiments and emphasized the broader capabilities of the company: “This isn’t just the launch of a new plant, it’s a continuation of our legacy. At CONMIX, we deliver more than Ready Mix Concrete. Our expertise also extends to Pre Mix Plaster, Construction Chemicals, and Paints. With 13 facilities across the UAE, five of which are dedicated to Ready Mix, this launch reflects our commitment to technical excellence and consistent quality. Our expansion strategy is aligned with the UAE’s vision for sustainable urban development, and we’re proud to play our part in building the nation’s future.”

As the UAE continues to drive forward its world-class development agenda, CONMIX stands ready to meet the demands of tomorrow with the same spirit of innovation, reliability, and performance that has defined its journey since 1975.

To learn more about CONMIX and its full range of solutions, visit www.conmix.com.

