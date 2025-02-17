- Trainees presented their distinguished graduation projects that carried creative ideas and visions

- The program provided participants with an exceptional opportunity to benefit from the experiences of the executive management at NBK

The activities of the “Tamakan” training program for Kuwaiti fresh graduates, organized by Creative Confidence for the sixth consecutive year, with the sponsorship and strategic support of the National Bank of Kuwait, concluded.

The closing ceremony of the program, which was held at the bank’s headquarters, was attended by the executive management of the National Bank of Kuwait. A discussion session was held during which the executive management listened to a presentation given by the program’s trainees on their distinguished graduation projects, which contained creative ideas and visions.

The “Tamakan” Program, in its sixth edition and over the course of 10 weeks, aimed to develop the personal skills needed to become compelling candidates, in addition to motivating Kuwaiti youth to explore their potentials and energies. It also unleashes the creativity of young talent through workshops about creativity and innovation, design thinking, business model design, career exploration and innovative de-risking solutions.

NBK hosted the trainees at its different departments. It gave participants an exceptional opportunity to benefit from the expertise of NBK’s executive management, through the open discussions held for participants with the bank’s leaders who have extensive experience spanning long years in the banking industry. This allowed the trainees to benefit from these experiences for a successful and sustainable career.

“Tamakan” is an innovative training experience for Kuwaiti fresh graduates to achieve professional self-development in pursuit of emerging as active and efficient workforce and finding promising job opportunities in the private sector. The program gives the opportunity for Kuwaiti fresh graduates to acquire many skills and put theories and rules into action, in addition to developing personal and professional skills.

NBK’s continuing sponsorship of this first of its kind program, which received “The Social work Pioneer Project Award” in the private commercial sector from the GCC Council of Ministers of Social Affairs and Labor in 2022, reflects its firm belief in the importance of nurturing the Kuwaiti youth by attracting and developing talents and providing all means of support to help them navigate their way confidently into the labor market.

The trainees expressed their happiness to participate in “Tamakan” program, and thanked Creative Confidence for organizing the program and the National Bank of Kuwait for its support, sponsorship, and provision of its extensive expertise in order to develop their skills and qualify them for the labor market in a professional manner, thanks to the bank’s institutional approach characterized by high professionalism.

They confirmed that they witnessed significant development during the program and gained knowledge that constitutes an added value to their future career path, describing the “Tamakan” program as a bridge for them from the academic stage to the professional stage.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key sponsor of different social initiatives that align with the goals of Kuwait National Development Plan and of Kuwait Vision 2035, in terms of driving growth and providing job opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth in the private sector, considering them Kuwait’s most valuable resource, and the keystone for national development.