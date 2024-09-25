DUBAI – Conares, the second-largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Interstar Education Services and Al Saraya Engineering Consultants for the development of Victory Heights Primary School in the City of Arabia, Dubai. The project highlights Conares' ongoing commitment to sustainable development and its contribution to the region’s infrastructure through high-quality steel solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Conares will supply its specially made 18-meter rebar for the construction to Al Talaqi Building Contractor, who will execute the construction, ensuring the school meets all regulatory standards and delivers a modern, sustainable environment for students. In the construction phase, Conares has supplied 994 metric tonnes of rebar to Al Talaqi Building Contractor.

Al Saraya Engineering Services and Consultants is undertaking the architectural design, in collaboration with R&D Studio, who have designed South View and Victory Heights – Sports City, and planning of the facility with Interstar Education Services overseeing the educational aspects of the school and manage the new campus.

Highlighted the significance of the collaboration, Dinesh Kothari, Chairman of Interstar Education Services, said, “Victory Heights Primary School will address the increasing demand for quality primary education in Dubai’s growing communities. We are excited to partner with Conares, a leader in the steel industry, to build a school that not only provides an outstanding educational experience but also adheres to the highest standards of sustainability.”

Victory Heights Primary School, set in the City of Arabia, will cater to approximately 850 to 900 students, offering the British curriculum. The school will include a wide range of facilities, including sports grounds, swimming pools, and extensive outdoor areas. The project aims to meet the highest standards of accessibility, safety, and eco-friendliness.

Commenting on the partnership, Bharat Bhatia, Chairman and CEO of Conares, said, “We are proud to be part of this landmark educational project. At Conares, we have always believed in contributing to the community by supporting projects that enhance the lives of future generations. The use of our 18-meter rebar, the longest in the industry, will not only optimize the construction process but also ensure the highest quality and cost-efficiency, reducing material wastage and contributing to environmental conservation.”

Denis Furtado, Project Manager at Al Talaqi, noted, “The use of locally produced steel from Conares has provided both cost-effective and reliable materials for the project while reducing transportation expenses. We are on track to complete the construction by June 2025, ensuring that the school opens its doors to students in a timely manner.”

Sunil Lau, Managing Director of Al Saraya Engineering Consultants, shared his and architects – R&D Studio’s vision for the school’s design. He said, “Our plan for Victory Heights Primary School is centred around creating a modern, inspiring, and safe environment for students. With innovative facilities such as modern classrooms, sports areas, and outdoor spaces, the school will foster both academic learning and physical development, ensuring that the students thrive in every aspect.”

The partnership between Conares, Interstar Education Services, and Al Saraya Engineering Consultants marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s educational infrastructure development, further reinforcing Conares’ position as a key player in the UAE’s commitment to sustainable construction and innovation.

About Conares

With its foothold securely placed in the steel industry, Conares is one of the largest and the only private steel manufacturers in the region. Since its inception in 1988, Conares initially focused on steel trading. Having built extensive partnerships with renowned steel plants across the world, it brought the world-best competencies to the region, by setting up its own state-of-art manufacturing facility in UAE. Being a 100 per cent privately owned entity, the company’s assets exceed US$400 million of investments in the UAE.

As the Middle East focuses on the development, Conares serves as the perfect partner to meet the growing industry requirements for steel rebars, pipes and color-coated coils. A diversified and full-fledged manufacturing facility based in the UAE, the strategic hub between the East and the West, Conares today is the premier producer of quality steel products for wide-ranging needs, having a total manufacturing capacity of 1,500,000 MT annually. Conares earned various international product certifications for its various steel products, which it serves in the fledgling construction industry in the region and abroad. Meanwhile, its ongoing efforts in streamlining its manufacturing operations to be safe for its employees and community have earned the company its sustainability certification from UK CARES Sustainability Scheme.

From its central location in Dubai, UAE; Conares serves an extensive network of clientele including pre-engineering companies, steel trading companies, and construction majors not in the Middle East but across wider markets that are easily accessed from its headquarters. Led by a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Conares today employs more than 900 people. Conares has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence, and service standards. A trusted name in the industry, Conares is led by the vision to support the region’s infrastructure development by providing world-class steel products through long-term partnerships.

At Conares every business partnership, each product, every process, and any aspect of service is defined by three core values – Trust, Quality & Strength.

