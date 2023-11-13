Sharjah: Seeking to foster stronger ties and facilitating the exchange of knowledge between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of South Korea, with the shared objective of bolstering digital systems in both nations and advancing government operations through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Sharjah Digital Office signed an MoU with the Seoul Digital Foundation, a prominent South Korean company specialising in artificial intelligence. The foundation will assume a central role in this collaboration, serving as the cornerstone for extensive cooperation between the two parties in the realm of digital transformation.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office, and His Excellency Yo-sik Kang, President of the Seoul Digital Foundation.

The MoU underscores Sharjah Digital Office's dedication to fostering collaborations with esteemed global digital institutions specialising in cutting-edge technologies. This initiative is designed to expedite the pace of innovation and digital transformation within the emirate, with the overarching goal being to usher in innovative changes that enhance the daily lives of community members while actively contributing to the advancement of sustainable development across all vital sectors.

The MoU covers a range of areas of cooperation, including the exchange of experiences and knowledge in developing policies, regulations, and roadmaps for digital transformation, government development initiatives, and strategies. It also involves sharing best practices in emerging fields, such as artificial intelligence and its application in the government sector, cloud computing, digital twins, digital inclusion, and data management and protection.

Under this agreement, the two parties will work together to organise joint forums and provide opportunities for the public to review digital transformation experiences in both countries. Furthermore, they will seek to strengthen collaboration in the digital economy by facilitating partnerships between industry stakeholders and academic experts from both regions. This encompasses support for digital transformation investments, the advancement of digital product and service development, and the joint implementation of initiatives designed to enable digital transformation in other nations.

The Seoul Digital Foundation is dedicated to leading digital transformation through the strategic application of AI technologies responsibly, ensuring that these technologies benefit society while adhering to the highest ethical standards. The foundation adopts a multi-faceted approach encompassing safety, education, and ethics.

-Ends-