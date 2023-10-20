Creating a comprehensive platform for Emirati workforce data analysis

Aiming to enhance the ETCC’s Digital Infrastructure and AI Capabilities

Dubai, UAE: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has announced the partnership with Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence, during GITEX Global 2023.

Under this partnership, Presight will create a single, easy-to-use, comprehensive, and holistic data platform for the Emirati workforce for ETCC that will integrate multiple large sets of workforce data, combined with advanced AI analytics to predict trends and make forecasts across various labour market areas. The platform will include predictive analytics and forecasting integrated into ETCC systems, to enable insights that are focused on identifying market demand and improving the skillsets of the Emirati workforce. This will enable ETCC identify specific areas to develop partnerships and initiatives with an aim to increase employment opportunities in specialized and technical roles.

The partnership was signed during Gitex 2023 between Mohamed Al Alawi, Research & Studies Director, ETCC and Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer, Presight, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General, ETCC and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

"Through this partnership with Presight, we will work to enhance the ETCC’s digital infrastructure and AI capabilities, with the aim of gaining insight into and adapting the specialties of the Emirati workforce in the private sector by utilizing big data analysis to measure supply and demand, which would contribute to forecasting the future about the available opportunities, skills and competencies required." commented H.E. Ghannam Al Mazroui – Secretary General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Al Mazrouei added, "Under this partnership, a comprehensive and user-friendly data platform will be created for the Emirati workforce to help analyze labor market trends in the near future to enhance the decision-making process based on data analysis to increase job opportunities and fulfill the training needs of our youth so that they are fully prepared to contribute to the national economy."

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO, Presight, said: “We are thrilled to partner with ETCC, leveraging our technological capabilities to enhance the Emirati workforce's competitiveness. This partnership puts advanced AI and big data analytics to practical use, enabling us to better understand and enhance the capabilities of the labor market. We are always eager to support UAE national initiatives, and contributing to this effort allows us to actively participate in the nation's advancement.”

The partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to strengthening the UAE's socio-economic structure through strategic national initiatives and technological advancements, and is aligned with the country’s vigorous efforts towards Emiratisation, boosting private sector employment, and elevating national educational and skill levels.

About ETCC

The "Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council" (ETCC) was established under Decree Law No. (27) of 13th September 2021, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to be responsible for implementing the government program to support the presence of Emiratis in the private sector "Nafis", setting a long-term strategy for training and qualifying Emirati talent, and developing guidance programs for Emiratis to raise the Emiratisation rate in the private sector, as well as creating initiatives, projects, and programs for training and recruiting Emiratis in the private sector.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

