Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Cyber Security Council at GITEX Technology Week 2023 in Dubai.

The UAE Cyber Security Council was formed in 2020 by the Cabinet of the UAE to support the UAE’s ongoing commitment to safer digital transformation. The Council is tasked with creating and developing regulatory and legal frameworks that focus on cybersecurity and cybercrime, as well as securing present and upcoming technologies in the region, all in the name of improving the country’s cybersecurity outlook.

The collaboration will help protect UAE data and support government and private sectors with their continued digital transformation journeys. Commvault will support the UAE Cyber Security Council across cloud, both on premise and off premise workloads, whilst providing Risk Visibility on data protection. Commvault’s team of global experts will also offer Ransomware recovery services, as well as proactive data security through Commvault’s industry leading solutions. The agreement will help raise awareness of the dangers of cyber-crimes and outline best practices to ensure greater defence against data threats across the region.

HE Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti Head of the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates Government said that the cooperation with Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), the leading global company in the field of data management across local, cloud and SaaS environments, falls within the framework of the Council’s keenness to enhance cyber security awareness culture in work places. Cyber security awareness enhances ways to confront cyber challenges and protect the privacy of digital information services for patients and the IT sector in general.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti stressed the importance of protecting data, developing the skills of work teams in the field of digital safety, and the ability to respond to any challenges related to data and the digital sector. He indicated that the Cybersecurity Council is building a robust base to establish a safe and solid infrastructure for cybersecurity in the UAE. The Council intends to make this topic an integral part of the internal work culture for institutions and individuals. This change represents an embodiment of the leadership’s vision and the UAE’s proactive approach towards addressing the various challenges imposed by fast-paced digital technology transformation.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti stressed that cooperation with Commvault is in this field comes in response to the rapid technological development in our contemporary world. This rapid development requires that we preserve health records, ensure information security and data privacy.

Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager – KSA & Gulf for Commvault, said: “We are proud to be partnering with the UAE Cyber Security Council to provide cutting edge, AI driven, technologies to protect and manage UAE data. The nation has been ahead of the curve for many years by launching a clear Cyber Security strategy and vision, whilst continuing to grow and develop in the midst of rapid digital transformation. Today we are witnessing increasing Ransomware threats and cyber challenges both in the UAE and wider region. We are actively working with both government and private sector organizations to help guarantee greater data protection and ensure enhanced sustainability, productivity and flexibility with the use of data.”

Commvault's modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. Customers rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads, and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimization in the hybrid world.

About the Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the UAE proactive approach in dealing with various challenges posed by the accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities which are able to provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, and ensure business continuity and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval and following up their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing and updating the UAE’s national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

The Council implements a 5-pillar strategy: 1) building capacity, making policies, enhancing governance, building personal capabilities, programs, curricula and universities, and building technical capabilities with strategic partners; 2) utilizing these capabilities to protect and defend; 3) raising awareness and spreading the culture of cybersecurity; 4) responding to cyber incidents; and 5) cooperation at all levels, starting with GCC countries, Arab countries up to all countries of the world, in accordance with the UN resolutions concerning digital security incident response centers and teams.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.