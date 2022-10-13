DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, has announced the winners of their regional Partner Awards event, held on Wednesday evening, with several winners including major players in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf region.

The Awards ceremony was held in the Emirates Tower, as the local Commvault leadership team paid tribute to the achievements of their partner network and the benefits the relationships have brought their joint customer base. Split into seven separate categories, with 11 winners, 8 of which are located in the Gulf region. All regional winners are as follows:

Top Revenue Award

Datacore

Rising Star Metallic Award

MDX

Strategic Partner Award of the Year

MDS

NX Digital

QDS

Transformation Project of the Year

Bahwan IT

STCS

ACT

Service Partner of the Year

Cell Info

Cloud Strategic Partner of the Year

MEEZA

Cloud Rising Partner of the Year

G42

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President and General Manager, SEEMEA, said: “We are committed to recognizing the efforts and achievements of our partners in the region through the awards. I would like to congratulate all of them for being key strategic collaborators with Commvault and supporting us to help our customers better manage and protect their data.”

Yahya Kassab, Senior Director and General Manager, GCC & Pakistan, said: “GITEX is the perfect platform to meet with partners, customer and industry stakeholders and to reflect on the successes of the past year. I have been delighted to hear about all of the remarkable projects that have been delivered by partners in the region and the results they along with the Commvault have brought to our customers. Congratulations to everyone involved and I look forward to driving and being part of continued achievements.”

Nizar Elfarra, Regional Channel Director, SEEMEA, said: “The SEEMEA region has a number of key markets where Commvault and its partners are having a real impact on the productivity and efficiency of organizations. As a result of our solutions, combined with strategic services of partners, we have been able to make a real difference to the way companies manage and protect their data.”

-Ends-

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) from legacy to modern workloads. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software-as-a-Service via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 customers have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.