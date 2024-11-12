London, United Kingdom – TRACCS, the largest independent and homegrown communications consultancy in the MENA region, and Accordience, the parent company of global agency brands Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Cirkle, Red Consultancy, and movement, announced a strategic global partnership bringing together decades of proven expertise and experience. This affiliation enables access to integrated, reputation-building communications services and solutions for leading organizations, with a worldwide network of more than 100 offices.

This unique partnership addresses the growing demand from corporates and organizations for seamless local, regional, and global communications delivered through a single, integrated team. By combining TRACCS' unrivalled MENA presence and expertise with Accordience's extensive international network, the alliance enables clients to reach and influence diverse audiences across multiple markets with cohesive, culturally resonant messaging.

Mohamed Al Ayed, CEO of TRACCS, said, "Communications is a game-changing industry, and for the past 27 years, TRACCS has had the privilege of playing a major role in inspiring, driving, and leading the evolution of the industry in the Middle East and North Africa. With the aspirations of all major global markets and businesses transcending borders, strategic communications plays a mission-critical role in ensuring unified messaging, positive brand reputation, and successful business outcomes. This partnership with Accordience is more than just a business affiliation; it is a three-way commitment that positively impacts our combined portfolio of clients, our teams, and the communications ecosystem as a whole. Together, we have the passion, dedication, and know-how to deliver multi-stakeholder and multi-market communications programs that hit the mark."

Sarah Scholefield, Group CEO of Accordience, said, "In today's connected world, businesses need communications partners who can think globally and act locally. This partnership with TRACCS addresses the critical need for organizations to maintain brand consistency across borders while adapting their messages to resonate in local markets. By combining Accordience's global reach and diverse sector expertise with TRACCS' breadth and depth across MENA, we're creating a powerful alliance that will enable our clients to navigate complex international landscapes with confidence. Whether it's a global brand looking to make an impact in the Middle East or a MENA-based company seeking to expand internationally, our partnership offers a unique, integrated approach to strategic communications."

The joint offer to clients and new business targets will combine a comprehensive suite of services including brand communications, corporate and public affairs, financial communications, and digital and social media strategies. It will serve clients across various sectors, including financial services, retail, FMCG, real estate, sport, energy, technology, infrastructure, and many more.

The TRACCS-Accordience affiliate partnership has already led to the successful delivery of multiple international client projects, showcasing the immediate value and seamless integration of the collaboration.

-Ends-

About TRACCS:

TRACCS has been at the forefront of the game-changing communications industry in MENA for over 25 years and remains the largest independent regional communications consultancy with over 200 professionals working across 11 countries and 12 offices.

TRACCS offers the full scope of integrated communications solutions delivered through the three main service streams of Advisory, Content, and Training to government, corporate and multinational clients.

TRACCS has the largest pool of Arabic-speaking communications professionals globally, with 85% of its team comprising native Arabic speakers. A multiple award-winning practice and member of PRCA, TRACCS is the only MENA-based agency to be featured in PRovoke Media’s Global Top 250 PR Agency Ranking (#155 in 2024).

About Accordience:

Accordience is a global strategic communications group with expertise in corporate affairs, crisis management, and brand communications. With over 800 experts across 37 owned offices and 54 affiliate locations worldwide, Accordience delivers impactful communications solutions for the world's leading brands through its agency brands Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Cirkle, Red Consultancy, and movement.

For more information, contact:

Walid Majzoub

TRACCS

walid.majzoub@traccs.net

Nadia Padayachy

Accordience

nadia.padayachy@grayling.com