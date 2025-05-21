The branches will feature hypermarkets, retail outlets, and ample parking to serve growing residential communities. This expansion aligns with Union Coop’s strategic vision to enhance accessibility and provide integrated shopping experiences.

Dubai, UAE: Retail Pioneer ‘Union Coop’ has announced its readiness to open two new branches in Dubai as part of its strategic expansion plan aimed at strengthening its presence across key areas of the city and serving a wider segment of residents.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, revealed that the first branch is located in Al Khawaneej 2, on a commercial plot developed in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE). This branch aligns with government plans to provide integrated service facilities in newly developed residential communities. The total built-up area of this branch is 70,785.88 sq. ft. and will feature a hypermarket, nursery, various retail outlets, and 87 outdoor parking spaces.

Mr. Al Hashemi confirmed that all construction work, as well as interior and exterior finishes, have been completed. Coordination is currently underway to finalize the handover process with relevant government authorities in preparation for the official opening.

The second branch is located within the "Rukan Community" project in Wadi Al Safa 7, an innovative community and this branch will meet the needs of a diverse population from various nationalities and social groups. Covering 19,892 sq. ft. this branch will include a hypermarket, variety of retail shops, and parking spaces to ensure maximum convenience for visitors.

He added that the branch is in its final stages ahead of the official launch. With the opening of the Rukan branch, Union Coop aims to serve a promising residential area located near several key communities.

The CEO emphasized that Union Coop remains committed to executing its vision of achieving dominance in the retail sector across the UAE. The new branches have been designed with a modern and innovative approach to provide a unique and convenient shopping experience for residents, while ensuring that all essential products and services are readily accessible to surrounding neighborhoods.

These will mark Union Coop’s 29th and 30th branches, respectively.