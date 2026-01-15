Abu Dhabi, UAE - Comera Pay, the digital payments division of Comera Financial Holdings, a subsidiary of Royal Group, has officially launched its payment solution in the UAE, in collaboration with Arab Financial Services (AFS). This collaboration aims to empower businesses across the country with modern, secure, and scalable payment acceptance tools.

The newly launched solution is tailored for businesses of all sizes, from small retailers to large enterprises. It supports a wide range of payment methods including chip and PIN, contactless cards, payment gateway service, mobile wallets, and QR payments. The solution also integrates key operational features such as real-time transaction tracking, daily settlement summaries, and seamless reconciliation making it a complete business enablement tool, not just a payment device.

This initiative reinforces Comera Pay’s commitment to simplifying finance through technology. Known for its digital wallet, remittance services, and growing suite of financial offerings, Comera Pay is now extending its reach into merchant services enabling business owners to accept payments more efficiently while enhancing customer experience at the point of sale.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, stated: “This launch marks a new chapter in our journey to build a fully connected financial ecosystem. Our payment solution is designed to serve the evolving needs of businesses in today’s digital-first marketplace, with simplicity, speed, and security at its core.”

AFS CEO, Samer Soliman, said: "I am excited about this partnership, which is the perfect match of Comera Pay’s fresh thinking and AFS’s established reach. Agility only truly works when you have the scale to back it up., and by bringing our organisations together, we’re giving our clients a real edge with faster, borderless connectivity across the region.

With AFS it ensures enterprise-grade infrastructure and regulatory compliance, backed by decades of experience in merchant acquiring and digital payment innovation across the MENA region. Together, the two companies are setting a new standard for digital payment acceptance in the UAE.

This rollout is part of a broader strategic vision to offer integrated financial services that include payments, SME lending, supply chain finance, and value-added merchant solutions. Backed by the strength and trust of Royal Group, Comera Pay is uniquely positioned to scale across the region with both credibility and innovation.

The launch of the payment process solution is the first step in a larger roadmap that includes loyalty integrations, merchant credit lines, and full-service business support all within one seamless digital platform.

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Comera Pay:

Comera Pay LLC is a Central Bank of UAE licensed and regulated payments entity headquartered in the Abu Dhabi, a fully owned subsidiary of The Royal Group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Comera Pay is redefining the payments experience in the UAE, serving as a catalyst in the nation’s journey toward a cashless, digitally empowered economy. As a trusted fintech platform, Comera Pay delivers seamless, secure, and user-friendly payment solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and institutions alike. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and inclusion, our offerings are aligned with the UAE’s strategic vision—making digital transactions effortless, accessible, and reliable for all.

Driven by purpose and powered by technology, Comera Pay is not just enabling payments—it’s shaping the future of how the UAE transacts.