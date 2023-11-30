We are proud to announce that Comarch Wealth Management solution has won two awards during The Tenth Annual WealthBriefing MENA Awards for Excellence 2023, in categories of the “Client Reporting Solution”, and the “Most Innovative Overall Fintech Solution”.

Comarch was rewarded for remarkable track record of working with major international brands across sectors such as finance, banking, insurance, and public administration. What stood out to the judges was also our client-centric approach and transparency of information, as well as Comarch’s data-quality procedures that have resulted in efficient service to clients. All of this makes Comarch “a standout solution provider” in the view of the judging panel.

“A very well-deserved win for this leading software house”, the WealthBriefing MENA Awards judges wrote in their citation. The judging panel composed of the banks representatives, as well as trusted advisors from the Finance sector.

The prestigious WealthBriefing MENA Awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), that judges deemed to have “demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year”. The awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing, global daily news and analysis service, and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centers.

During the ninth edition of the WeathBriefing MENA Awards for Excellence in 2022, Comarch was awarded in the category of the “Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence”.

