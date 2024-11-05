Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company, and Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia’s leading electric power distribution company, have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential strategic collaboration in both gas utilization and infrastructure development.

The agreement will assess power generation opportunities from the South Andaman blocks operated by Mubadala Energy, located in the offshore Northern part of North Sumatra, Indonesia. It follows the recently announced gas discoveries at the Layaran and Tangkulo fields in South Andaman, which amount to over 8 TCF of gas in place.

This collaboration initiative aims to harness the full potential of the region's natural gas resources to meet growing energy demand while fostering infrastructure growth that benefits both businesses and local communities. It establishes a framework for the companies to conduct a joint study, examining the opportunities to develop natural gas resources for power generation. It also sets out the parameters to examine the infrastructure enhancements needed to support gas processing, transportation, and local economic growth in support of Indonesia’s energy security and energy transition goals.

Commenting on the agreement, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Managing Director & CEO of Mubadala Energy, said: "This is an important step forward in realizing our shared vision of sustainable energy development. We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of South Andaman block, bringing significant value to both companies and the region as a whole."

Echoing these sentiments, Darmawan Prasodjo, President Director of Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) added: "Our collaboration with Mubadala Energy underscores our commitment to enhancing Indonesia's energy landscape through strategic collaborations. We look forward to the study results, which will guide us in creating lasting economic and infrastructure benefits for Indonesia and beyond."

The collaboration aligns with Indonesia's broader energy goals, supporting sustainable growth and contributing to national energy security. Furthermore, it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and value creation, in line with the drivers of the energy transition and the Indonesian and UAE Governments’ net zero targets.

About Mubadala Energy:

Mubadala Energy is an international energy company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With a diversified portfolio of operated and non-operated assets spanning 11 countries, its primary geographic focus is in the Middle East and North Africa, Russia and Southeast Asia.

Mubadala Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, which is owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. The company’s portfolio is around 70 per cent gas, with an average working interest production of approximately 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In line with Mubadala Energy’s commitment to play an active role in the energy transition, the company is expanding across the gas value chain and actively pursuing opportunities in new energy sectors.

For more information, please visit www.mubadalaenergy.com

About Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN):

PT PLN (Persero) is a state-owned enterprise in the electricity sector that remains committed to and innovative in providing the best service to its customers. PLN promotes the Transformation 2.0 agenda with the vision of becoming a Top 500 Global Company and the number one choice for customers seeking Energy Solutions through efforts in business growth, the implementation of end-to-end digitization, executing energy transitions to support the achievement of Net Zero Emissions (NZE), and presenting business processes with world-class human resources.

For more information, please visit web.pln.co.id

For further information, contact:

Mubadala Energy

Paul Slinger, Head of Communications, paul.slinger@mubadalaenergy.com

Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)

Gregorius Adi Trianto, Executive Vice President Corporate Communications and CSR, gregorius.adi@pln.co.id

