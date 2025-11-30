Cairo – Coldwell Banker Egypt, one of the country’s leading real estate advisory and marketing firms, announced a new strategic partnership with Sakr Investment Management, marking the official promotion and operation of “Farida”; Egypt’s first integrated digital platform dedicated to fractional real estate ownership.

The collaboration aims to establish and scale a new category of property investment in Egypt by offering professionally structured real-estate share ownership through “Farida”, in alignment with Sakr’s licensed Real Estate Investment Fund and electronic subscription authorization, issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under license number 989 – 6 November 2025.

This strategic alliance brings together Coldwell Banker Egypt’s global real estate expertise, rooted in a legacy dating back to 1906, with Sakr’s advanced financial-technology framework, creating a new gateway for investors inside Egypt, expatriates, foreign buyers, and institutional entities seeking flexible entry into the Egyptian property market.

Farida: A Transformational Step in Egypt’s Digital Real Estate Economy

“Farida” introduces a modern investment model that enables users to own shares in residential, commercial, administrative, and medical units, allowing investors to participate in high-value real estate opportunities without purchasing a full property.

The platform is built on a fully regulated, technology-driven foundation that offers:

A transparent digital transaction ecosystem

Regulatory oversight by the Financial Regulatory Authority

Access for expatriates and foreign investors

A practical gateway for small and mid-level investors

By lowering barriers to entry, “Farida” expands the investor base and creates new momentum in Egypt’s growing real-estate development sector.

Why Coldwell Banker Egypt Was Selected to Promote & Operate the Platform

Sakr selected Coldwell Banker Egypt based on its proven legacy in real-estate advisory, its high-standards of customer service, and its extensive developer network across Egypt and beyond.

Coldwell Banker is currently curating a portfolio of premium units to be offered on “Farida”, using an investment-driven methodology focused on:

High-demand, high-growth locations

Strong investment fundamentals

Collaborations with top-tier, reputable developers

Competitive asset pricing and value-driven selection

This ensures investors receive access to high-potential opportunities and a consistently seamless platform experience.

Executive Statements

Karim Zain - CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt, emphasized that the partnership sets the foundation for a new era of digital real estate exports, aligning with Egypt’s shift toward technology-backed investment models. He noted that the collaboration establishes the first scalable framework for fractional real-estate ownership in the Egyptian market, with future expansion potential into regional and international markets.

Ahmed Sakr - Chairman of Sakr Investment Management, explained that “Farida” integrates financial technology with legally-regulated real estate structures, creating an unprecedented level of flexibility and accessibility for investors. He highlighted the essential role of the Financial Regulatory Authority in enabling innovative investment models that elevate transparency and investor confidence.

About Coldwell Banker Egypt

Coldwell Banker Egypt is part of a global network spanning over 49 countries with more than 118 years of real-estate leadership. The company delivers an extensive portfolio of services including property marketing, investment advisory, asset management, feasibility studies, and development strategy planning.

About Sakr Investment Management

Sakr Investment Management is a licensed non-bank financial services company specializing in Real Estate Investment Fund management under the supervision of the Financial Regulatory Authority. The firm deploys advanced digital solutions designed to widen investor access to the real-estate sector, including the flagship “Farida” platform, which introduces Egypt’s first institutional fractional ownership model.

Conclusion

The partnership between Coldwell Banker Egypt and Sakr Investment Management marks a pivotal milestone in Egypt’s digital transformation within the real-estate sector. Together, they are opening the door for millions of investors to access secure, technology-enabled real-estate opportunities backed by global expertise and a forward-thinking financial framework.