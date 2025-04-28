Dubai & Bahrain: Cohire, a forward-thinking recruitment platform that transforms employee and community referrals into a structured, scalable hiring channel, has officially spun out of Spring Studios. The move marks a significant milestone for the startup as it positions itself to accelerate product development and expand its reach across the MENA region.

Founded by Peter White in collaboration with Spring Studios, Cohire is based between Dubai and Bahrain and is strategically positioned to serve the rapidly growing recruitment needs of companies across the region. The platform is designed to help businesses tap into one of the most reliable and cost-effective sources of talent.

Cohire empowers hiring teams to seamlessly gather referrals not only from their internal employees but also from trusted external contacts and a curated network of hand-picked industry professionals. The result is a more targeted, qualified, and efficient recruitment pipeline—one that prioritizes quality over quantity and leverages the power of trusted networks.

“Referrals have always been one of the strongest predictors of successful hires, but they’ve traditionally been handled in ad hoc, informal ways,” said Peter White, Founder and CEO of Cohire. “At Cohire, we’re building the infrastructure to make referrals a core part of every company’s hiring strategy—streamlined, data-driven, and built for scale.”

The platform’s dual presence in Bahrain and Dubai allows it to support a diverse range of startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. With new momentum behind its spinout, Cohire plans to grow its team, enhance its technology, and deepen its presence across the region’s key hiring markets.

“Cohire is addressing a real gap in the recruitment space—tapping into trusted networks in a scalable and structured way,” said Zainab Khamis, Head of Spring Studios. “Their approach reimagines how referrals can become a competitive advantage for hiring teams, and we’re proud to see them take this exciting next step.”

Cohire’s approach not only helps companies hire better talent faster, but also encourages stronger employee engagement by turning team members into active participants in the hiring process. The company is actively engaging with partners who share its vision of transforming recruitment through trusted relationships and referral-based hiring.

About Cohire:

Cohire is a recruitment platform that helps companies to better manage

and maximise referrals as a talent sourcing channel. We enable hiring teams to

seamlessly gather referrals from their employees, trusted external contacts and our

hand picked list of industry professionals.

About Spring Studios:

Salica Spring Studios empowers MENA founders to build the next wave of exceptional startups. Backed by Al-Waha Fund of Funds, and global venture capital firm Salica Investments (formerly Hambro Perk), it provides founders with capital, expert in-house capabilities, and validation from MENA’s leading investors, increasing their probability of success. For more information, visit: https://www.springstudios.io

Media contact:

Eleri Boyesen

eleri@avenue-10.com