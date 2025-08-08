Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today introduced the Cohesity Aspire Partner Program, a new, unified framework built for the modern partner landscape. Aspire aims to simplify how partners across diverse business models and routes to market can engage with Cohesity to drive profitability, unlock new revenue streams, and access certifications and training.

"The Aspire Partner Program reflects Cohesity’s deep commitment to our partners in the Middle East. Malicious cyber-attacks are a critical concern across the region, and our partners are a critical part strengthening the region’s overall cyber resilience," said Yudum Yonak, Senior Channel Director, International Emerging Region and LATAM, Cohesity. "Aspire provides the tools, flexibility, and future-ready framework our partners need to deliver even greater value, while enabling trusted, secure solutions that our customers can rely on."

The Cohesity partner ecosystem encompasses all partner types including Resell, Manage, Integrate, Distribute, OEM Hardware, Embedded OEM, Technology Partners, and Cloud Marketplace. Aspire participants can qualify for Premier, Preferred, or Associate tier levels with corresponding benefits. The umbrella program also features an authorized distributor component geared towards bringing more value to Cohesity resellers. All facets of the program are aimed at providing a modern, integrated, built-for-scale experience, starting with a centralized, easy-to-use portal that serves as the gateway to resources and enablement tools.

Underscoring Cohesity’s commitment to accelerating partner success, the program represents an investment in partners across three dimensions:

Profitable growth – offers competitive margins, rewards for partner-sourced deals, and performance-based incentives to support partners at every stage of the sales cycle, including joint-go-to-market execution, co-selling, co-branding, pipeline sharing, and marketing and demand generation resources.

– offers competitive margins, rewards for partner-sourced deals, and performance-based incentives to support partners at every stage of the sales cycle, including joint-go-to-market execution, co-selling, co-branding, pipeline sharing, and marketing and demand generation resources. Technical strength – facilitates role-based partner learning opportunities and exclusive Cohesity Accreditations. Multiple certifications further allow technical professionals to demonstrate their Cohesity data management skills and mastery for real-world environments. A special Cohesity Aces program additionally recognizes top technical partner experts and brings them into the heart of Cohesity innovation with privileged access, hands-on virtual labs, and more.

– facilitates role-based partner learning opportunities and exclusive Cohesity Accreditations. Multiple certifications further allow technical professionals to demonstrate their Cohesity data management skills and mastery for real-world environments. A special Cohesity Aces program additionally recognizes top technical partner experts and brings them into the heart of Cohesity innovation with privileged access, hands-on virtual labs, and more. Differentiation – provides multiple paths for expanding partner services and tapping into new revenue streams through partner-delivered professional services, authorized training partner certification, or building and bringing new solutions to market with Cohesity as a Professional-level or Elite-level Cohesity Technology Partner.

Sohaib Ahmad Director Sales, BFSI & Corporate, Alpha Data, commented, “Cohesity’s new partner program shows commitment to partner growth and fosters a thriving ecosystem where collaboration leads to shared success. We look forward to delivering market leading AI driven data security solutions together for years to come.”

“Cohesity’s refreshed partner strategy raises the bar for true collaboration, innovation, and long-term value creation”, said Ali Ballout, Business Unit Manager MDS-UAE, Part of the Midis Group. “Their commitment to partner success is evident in both vision and execution. We’re excited to strengthen our alliance and jointly deliver AI-powered data security solutions that lead the market and drive sustained growth for years ahead.”

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe.