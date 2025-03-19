DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, is expanding Cohesity Gaia, the enterprise knowledge discovery assistant, to deliver one of the industry’s first AI search capabilities for backup data stored on-premises. The solution will be available for use with Cisco UCS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Nutanix. The expansion will enable enterprises to uncover AI-powered insights by unlocking the full potential of their on-premises backup data.

As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud strategies, many prefer to have valuable, critical data remain on-premises to meet security, compliance, and performance requirements. Extending Cohesity Gaia to data stored on-premises empowers enterprises to tap into more high-quality data and remain fully in control of their infrastructure.

“As the UAE accelerates its AI and digital transformation agenda in line with the National AI Strategy 2031 and the Digital Government Strategy 2025, enterprises must ensure they can securely harness AI-driven insights while maintaining full control over their data,” said Johnny Karam, Managing Director and Vice President, International Emerging Markets at Cohesity. “With Cohesity Gaia’s expansion to on-premises environments, organizations across key sectors—including government, finance, and healthcare—can leverage AI-powered discovery to drive innovation while aligning with the nation’s stringent data security and compliance frameworks.”

Leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform — including with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever — the Cohesity Gaia discovery assistant brings the power of generative AI to data backups and archives. Cohesity Gaia lets customers unleash new levels of insight, efficiency, innovation, and growth.

"Access to data is a crucial foundation for building advanced AI systems, including agentic AI,” said Pat Lee, vice president, Strategic Enterprise Partnerships, NVIDIA. “By integrating NVIDIA NIM microservices and NeMo Retriever into Cohesity Gaia, enterprises can harness AI-driven insights directly within their infrastructure to preserve data accessibility and security while unlocking new levels of intelligence.”

The extension of Cohesity Gaia to on-premises environments will mark a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-driven enterprise data management. Key benefits of the solution include:

Complete control and security – allowing enterprises to retain full control over backup data while harnessing AI to extract meaningful insights.

– allowing enterprises to retain full control over backup data while harnessing AI to extract meaningful insights. High-performance AI with NVIDIA accelerated computing – delivering the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of AI capabilities using accelerated computing

– delivering the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of AI capabilities using accelerated computing Multi-lingual indexing and querying – allowing global enterprises to search and analyze data in multiple languages.

– allowing global enterprises to search and analyze data in multiple languages. Customizable and scalable infrastructure – making it easy for customers to tailor their data intelligence environment to specific business needs.

– making it easy for customers to tailor their data intelligence environment to specific business needs. Reference architectures – providing a prescriptive way for enterprises to deploy the solution on-premises across multiple hardware platforms.

providing a prescriptive way for enterprises to deploy the solution on-premises across multiple hardware platforms. Pre-packaged on-premises LLMs – eliminating the need for any customer backup data to be transferred to the cloud.

– eliminating the need for any customer backup data to be transferred to the cloud. Optimized architecture – enabling efficient searches of petabyte-level volumes of data.

Customers like JSR Corporation, an international research and manufacturing company, are evaluating the benefits of leveraging Cohesity Gaia’s on-premises solution.

"With research centers in many locations, our researchers speak different languages. We want to be able to use generative AI to look across years of our data to discover insights that can accelerate the rate of our research and discovery,” said Ryan Reed, Head of IT, JSR Corporation. “Cohesity is leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and expertise to make that possible with an on-premises AI solution that uses our own collective knowledge.”

Cohesity is collaborating with data security, infrastructure, and AI industry leaders to bring Gaia to enterprises worldwide. Cisco, HPE, and Nutanix will be among the organizations that can offer Cohesity Gaia software with their full stack solutions. Cohesity and Cisco will validate and deploy Cohesity Gaia Software on Cisco AI PODs—plug-and-play AI infrastructure stacks that integrate compute, storage, networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise to simplify adoption with scalable, efficient, and future-ready deployment. Cohesity and HPE will work together to validate and deploy Cohesity Gaia Software on HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey, cloud-based solution co-developed with NVIDIA.

Cohesity Gaia for on-premises environments is slated for general availability in mid-2025. More information can be found at this blog. To see a demonstration of Cohesity Gaia at NVIDIA GTC, visit booth 2012. Cohesity and NVIDIA will also present a Tech Insights session during the NVIDIA GTC event on March 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific, discussing the enterprise AI landscape, critical gaps, and security considerations. Learn more about Cohesity’s work with NVIDIA.

Supporting Quotes

“Cohesity Gaia's on-premises solution combined with Cisco's AI-optimized infrastructure would enable organizations to unlock the insights and untapped value in their backup data," said Jeremy Foster, SVP and GM of Cisco Compute. "It promises to also deliver the performance and scalability needed for growing AI workloads, while keeping sensitive data within an organization's control.”

"To accelerate value creation with AI, enterprises need exceptional performance and simplicity across their data estate. Cohesity Gaia paired with HPE AI-optimized infrastructure, such as HPE Private Cloud AI, provides both," said Patrick Osborne, SVP of technology acceleration, HPE. "These integrated solutions featuring HPE storage and servers let organizations efficiently manage unstructured data growth, reduce costs and complexity, and create new insights within their own secure environments."

"Cohesity Gaia integrated with Nutanix Enterprise AI infrastructure will enable enterprise customers to efficiently derive value from backup data," said Thomas Cornely, SVP of Product Management, Nutanix. This joint solution will deliver valuable AI powered insights with privacy, control, and efficiency, all within the confines of their on-premises environments.”

