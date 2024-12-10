Dubai, UAE- Cohesion Asset Management Limited (“Cohesion”) is making India’s growth story more accessible for UAE investors after receiving a Financial Services Permission (FSP) to relocate its investment management to ADGM.

Cohesion provides investors with insights and exposure to one of the best fund management teams in the most exciting equity market in the world - India. And since its launch in August 2020, Cohesion’s flagship fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, has an enviable track record*.

Cohesion, in partnership with Madhu Kela, who enjoys legendary status in the Indian market, says the fund has limited capacity but is currently open for subscriptions with a minimum investment of US$1 million.

Nobody can ignore the opportunity India offers. Driven by powerful demographic tailwinds and an entrepreneurial spirit, the domestic stock market has outpaced all major peers over the short and longer term, in turn attracting interest from many of the world’s leading investors and business leaders.

Cohesion’s move to ADGM is in response to the needs of institutional and family office investors, said Spike Hughes, Founder & CEO. “It is clear they wanted the very highest standards of regulatory oversight, and this is why we moved here. ADGM has already demonstrated the most exacting standards during our onboarding process but also proved to be engaging partners who have been keen to help.”

Welcoming Cohesion to ADGM, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, of ADGM said: “We are thrilled to welcome Cohesion to ADGM, further cementing its reputation as a global financial hub and its growing prominence as a leading financial hub. Cohesion’s decision to establish a presence here reflects the confidence international firms have in our robust regulatory framework, innovative ecosystem, and the strategic advantages Abu Dhabi offers. As we continue to attract top-tier financial institutions, ADGM remains committed to fostering collaboration, enhancing global connectivity, and driving the delivery of world-class financial solutions that support sustainable economic growth across the region.”

* Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Cohesion

Cohesion Asset Management has, for many years, stuck to a simple single objective: to find the very best money-making opportunities for our investors.

In order to deliver on this objective, we believe there are three key elements:

Investment returns are made more predictable if you invest in areas with powerful tailwinds driving its growth with factors that are likely to persist for many decades.

To get the very best returns from these tailwinds, you need to have access to the best investment manager; one with a proven record across multiple cycles.

Warren Buffet once said that “compounding is the greatest force in nature”. Once you are in the best market with the best manager, time is on your side.

We believe that a crucial part of our role is identifying truly rare investment talent. There are lots of investment managers who can deliver exceptional returns when their particular style is in vogue, but they are usually found out when the investment winds change. We look for a manager who has not only produced great returns when markets are being kind to them but have also demonstrated the ability to preserve capital during more turbulent times.

website www.cohesion-am.com

Media contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email : sillitoe@insight-discovery.com