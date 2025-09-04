DUBAI, UAE - Cognizant, a global leader in information technology, consulting, and business process services, and a recognized Global Elite Partner in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, into the Middle East. This move strengthens both companies’ commitment to accelerating enterprise digital transformation through powerful technology delivery, localized expertise, and proven global execution.

By combining Cognizant’s industry depth with ServiceNow’s award-winning AI platform, the partnership brings intelligent, scalable solutions that help empower regional businesses to streamline and automate operations, boost resilience, and unlock long-term growth. As part of a joint ambition to build a $1 billion global ServiceNow business, the expansion reflects the strategic focus on delivering measurable impact across industries and geographies.

“Extending our ServiceNow AI platform capabilities into the Middle East reinforces our vision of enabling clients to lead with agility and digital strength,” said Maged Wassim, Head of Cognizant Middle East. “With a strong foundation of localized delivery, enterprise-grade platforms, and tailored innovation, we’re helping organizations move faster and smarter in their transformation journeys.”

Drawing on Cognizant’s global delivery network, proprietary accelerators, and implementation excellence, clients will be able to harness the full power of the ServiceNow AI platform – improving visibility, modernizing workflows, and driving operational value at scale.

“Partnering with a global leader like Cognizant allows us to unlock the full potential of the ServiceNow AI platform to organizations across the Middle East,” said Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, MEA at ServiceNow. “Cognizant’s delivery capabilities and deep customer insight make them an ideal partner in the region. Together, we empower enterprises to transform processes and deliver intelligent experiences at every level.”

The alliance also underlines a shared commitment to responsible innovation – from ethical governance to workforce readiness – ensuring clients stay ahead of change and continuously benefit from platform evolution and AI-enhanced outcomes.

For more information on Cognizant’s ServiceNow offerings, visit ServiceNow Partner | Cognizant.

