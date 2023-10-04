Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Coffee & Roses, a unique blend between a café and florist, is set to open its doors next month, debuting as Dubai’s first café and floral concept store. Nestled within the B1 Mall in Al Barsha, Coffee & Roses promises an extraordinary experience where the realms of gourmet coffee, exquisite cuisine, and artful blooms intertwine.

The eagerly anticipated venue will be found on the first floor of Al Barsha’s newest retail destination and will provide both indoor and outdoor seating options. Radiating elegance, the interior is outfitted with white marble counters, tables, and flooring adorned by opulent gold columns and accents. The enchanting walls will be adorned with grand floral arches and accompanied by floor-to-ceiling floral backdrops, all meticulously crafted to capture the perfect Instagram moment. At the heart of the café will stand a central florist booth, offering patrons the opportunity to receive fresh flower arrangements expertly crafted by the in-house florist team.

Patrons can anticipate an extensive all-day menu with an array of breakfast and lunch options. The menu will encompass dishes curated from around the globe tailored to refined palates, showcasing authentic flavours and generous serving sizes. The menu will present a culinary escapade designed for savvy budgets and includes hand-thrown pizzas, sandwiches, and fresh salads. For those who enjoy the sweeter pleasures in life, patrons will have the chance to delight in freshly baked desserts, pastries, and cakes.

Raffi Farajian, the Founder of Coffee & Roses and an industry veteran with over a decade of leadership experience in the hospitality sector, conveyed his excitement regarding this new venture. "We are delighted to bring the region's first and only high-end florist café concept to the perfect location in Al Barsha’s newest B1 Mall and look forward to welcoming you next month”.

With the opening approaching, Coffee & Roses is primed to redefine the realms of dining and floral encounters, heralding a new era of elegance and refinement within Dubai's dynamic culinary tapestry.

About Coffee & Roses

Coffee & Roses is a luxurious café and florist concept nestled in the heart of Dubai, offering an unmatched fusion of gourmet indulgence and floral elegance. Located within B1 Mall in Al Barsha, Coffee & Roses presents a curated selection of exquisite coffee and culinary delights alongside an in-house florist that crafts bespoke arrangements using the finest fresh flowers from around the world. With an inviting ambiance, a commitment to innovation, and a passion for crafting extraordinary experiences, Coffee & Roses invites guests to savour life's pleasures in every sip, bite, and bloom.

