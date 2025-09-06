Accra, Ghana – Codebase Technologies, a global leader in digital banking technology, has entered a strategic partnership with Mojo Payments (MojoPay); to launch a next-generation digital banking platform, Digibanc™ BaaS 2.0, designed to accelerate innovation and financial inclusion across Ghana’s fast-growing financial sector. In Ghana alone, the serviceable addressable market for the Digibanc™ BaaS 2.0 platform includes over 240 financial institutions, with significant growth potential across Africa.

The initiative comes at a pivotal time for Ghana’s digital economy, with hundreds of financial institutions expected to benefit from the platform. In 2024, mobile money transactions reached GHS 3.0192 trillion (USD 257 billion)1, while total loans issued amounted to USD 6,499 billion2. With mobile connections now at 113% of the population3 and more Ghanaians managing their finances through digital and mobile channels, the opportunity is immense. Yet despite this momentum, many institutions remain constrained by legacy infrastructure, the high cost of technology ownership, and operational complexity. The estimated USD 5 billion SME financing gap4 is a clear example of where tailored financial services are urgently needed and where solutions enabled by our BaaS 2.0 platform can help institutions deliver more accessible, innovative credit to drive inclusive growth.

The new Digibanc™ BaaS 2.0 Platform, powered by Codebase Technologies’ award-winning Digibanc™ delivers cloud-native, API-first digital banking capabilities through a flexible and cost-efficient model, and leverages MojoPay’s advanced payments infrastructure to facilitate seamless and intuitive experiences, making it easier for banking customers to transact. Engineered to eliminate complexity and reduce deployment time, the platform empowers financial institutions, start-ups and fintechs to digitize faster and launch new experiences without the burden of large capital expenditure or long development cycles.

Speaking on the joint venture partnership, Omar Mansur, Managing Director APAC of Codebase Technologies, said, “This collaboration represents a major step in redefining how digital banking is delivered across Africa. Ghana is a market full of promise, with the right conditions for scale and innovation. Together with MojoPay, we’re removing the traditional barriers to entry and giving institutions the tools they need to lead in a digital-first economy.”

The platform includes a broad spectrum of digital banking capabilities, ranging from customer onboarding and core banking to cards, payments, lending, and customer engagement tools, all delivered through a customer-centric, unified SaaS 2.0 environment. Its design enables rapid scalability, giving institutions the ability to tailor services to their customers’ evolving expectations without complex integrations or heavy IT investment.

“Financial institutions across Ghana are ready to modernize, but many lack the technical infrastructure to do so efficiently. By combining our regional presence with Codebase Technologies’ proven track record and cutting-edge digital banking platform, we’re unlocking a new era of affordable, scalable innovation. This is about giving our clients a faster, smarter way to go digital, without trade-offs,” said Saqib Nazir, CEO of MojoPay.

The partnership is expected to have a lasting impact on the region’s financial services landscape through directly supporting national goals around financial inclusion, digital transformation, and economic empowerment.

This initiative reflects Codebase Technologies global mission of "Building What Comes Next,” a commitment to delivering future-ready digital banking infrastructure that empowers institutions to lead in an increasingly digital world.

Sources

https://www.telecomschamber.org/industry-news/ghanas-mobile-money-transactions-hit-gh%C2%A2649-2-billion-in-early-2025/#:~:text=In%202024%2C%20total%20mobile%20money,pace%20in%20the%20coming%20months. https://www.ceicdata.com/en/indicator/ghana/total-loans https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2024-ghana#:~:text=There were 24.06 million internet users in,to 113.1 percent of the total population. https://www.stanbicbank.com.gh/gh/personal/about-us/news/bridging-the-finance-gap-for-smes-as-a-pathway-to-sustainable-growth

About Codebase Technologies

Born in the UAE, built for the world, Codebase Technologies is the MENA region’s homegrown digital banking technology powerhouse. As a boutique technology consultancy and transformation partner, Codebase Technologies goes beyond software to deliver real, measurable impact for financial institutions across the globe.

With a bold mission to unlock potential through disruptive innovation, Codebase Technologies empowers Islamic and conventional banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and startups to not just digitize, but to differentiate, lead, and grow. Whether launching a greenfield neobank or modernizing legacy infrastructure, Codebase Technologies brings together strategic advisory, technology, and execution into one seamless offering.

At the heart of its innovation engine is Digibanc™ an award-winning, cloud-native, and API-first digital banking platform. Digibanc™ delivers end-to-end capabilities across channels, core banking, lending, card issuance, customer engagement, and more, supported by a robust ecosystem of over 650 market-ready APIs.

As one of the world’s fastest growing fintechs, Codebase Technologies has redefined what it means to innovate at speed and scale, bridging local insight with global execution.

Learn more at:

Website: www.codebtech.com

LinkedIn: https://ae.linkedin.com/company/codebasetechnologies

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHchl1RaH_38KeYUTQjllsQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codebase.technologies/?hl=en

About Mojo Payments

Mojo Payments is an Enhanced Payment Service Provider, committed to driving financial inclusion and economic growth through innovative digital financial services. MojoPay’s secure, scalable solutions are fully integrated with all mobile money platforms and some banks in Ghana, enabling seamless collections, disbursements, and remittance services for institutions, Fintechs and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).

As one of Ghana's fastest growing fintech businesses, MojoPay is dedicated to transforming lives and simplifying daily financial interactions.

Learn more at:

Website: https://mojo-pay.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mojopayment/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mojopaymentslimited

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mojopaymentsltd/



For Media Inquiries

Tom Romanski

Brand & Communications Lead

Email: romanski@codebtech.com