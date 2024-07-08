Dubai, UAE – Codebase Technologies and Capital Investments have been honored as Segment Winners for Wealth Management at the IBS Intelligence Digital Banking Awards 2024. This prestigious award follows their successful collaboration on the launch and ongoing development of Capital Investments, the first fully digital onboarding platform for investment and brokerage customers in Jordan. This innovative solution is powered by Codebase Technologies' award-winning Digibanc platform, setting a new standard for digital financial services in the region.

Commenting on this achievement, Bashar Amad, Chief Executive Officer for Capital Investments, stated, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts in transforming the wealth management industry in the region. Together, we have been able to create a digital wealth management experience that delivers convenience and a delightful experience with tons of intuitive functionalities that have been lacking in the Jordanian banking space for a long time. This award speaks to the strength of our partnership with Codebase Technologies and the commitment of our teams to customer centricity, innovation, and excellence.”

The IBS Intelligence Digital Banking Awards in its fourth edition, celebrated the most groundbreaking and impactful technology projects implemented by traditional banks, neobanks, and challenger banks globally. This year, IBS Intelligence evaluated over 60 implementations from various regions, customer segments, and the projects that have significantly impacted the banking sector. Capital Investments emerged as the winner in the wealth management segment, highlighting their leadership and innovation in this field.

“Capital Investments has, for the longest time, demonstrated a strong commitment to customer experience, and supporting them in building a digital onboarding solution was indeed a natural progression of our shared vision,” said Tamer Al Mauge, Managing Director for Codebase Technologies in the MENA region. "The partnership was successful thanks to Capital Investments' deep market knowledge of the wealth management sector in Jordan, complemented by our team's extensive experience in designing and implementing similar propositions supported by our proprietary fintech and banking platform, Digibanc," added Tamer.

Building the solution involved a series of developments built in different milestones following a modular approach, leveraging the Digibanc platform. Their collaboration started with building a fully digital onboarding solution and subsequently, a series of integrations such as integration with the Central Financial Risks (CRIF) credit scoring system, International Bank Account Number (IBAN) Validation, Apple Pay, Virtual Prepaid Cards, credit cards, Custom UI for Private Banking Customers, ability to scan and pay bills, and sub-accounts, just to mention a few. Their ongoing collaboration is focused on continually improving and expanding the solution to meet the evolving needs of customers in the wealth management sector, ensuring a competitive edge in the digital banking landscape.

"Congratulations to Codebase Technologies and Capital Investments for winning the Digital Banking Award for Best in Wealth Management. This project stood out to our judges for its innovative approach in digitizing Capital Investments’ onboarding process, providing customers with seamless access to wealth management solutions. This accolade reflects both companies’ dedication to innovation and customer-centricity, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry," remarked Nikhil Gokhale, Director- Research & Digital Properties.

About Capital Investments

Capital Investments is a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services, from Asset Management and Brokerage to Corporate Financial Advisory. We serve a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals.

Since its establishment in 2006, headquartered in Jordan, with a wide-reaching presence across the Middle East, Capital Investment has been shaping and elevating the MENA region’s financial services sector. The company’s roots, however, date back to 1995, when Capital Bank was initially founded. As the bank’s management expanded its operations and deepened its expertise, they recognized the need for a dedicated investment arm to address and cater to the growing needs of corporate, governmental, and individual clients across the region.

Today, Capital Investments boasts a massive team of experienced and highly specialized financial advisors and professionals spread throughout Jordan, UAE, and Iraq. With a proven track record of successful transactions and unrivaled insights across all major local, regional, and global markets, Capital Investments continues to deliver unique and innovative financial solutions across all lines of business.

About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is one of the world's fastest-growing open API banking solution fintechs. With a vision to "disrupt the way technology is utilized for a greater purpose," the company engineers impactful digital financial experiences for conventional and Islamic banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and startups.

Codebase Technologies has launched several digital, challenger, and neobank financial propositions worldwide with a proven success rate and unparalleled speed to market, exponentially growing as a digital banking technology pioneer in the global banking industry.

The company's award-winning DigibancTM fintech platform is a cloud-enabled, API-driven, and highly adaptable digital banking platform allowing institutions to deliver inclusive digital financial experiences. The platform's open architecture embraces a diverse ecosystem of partners and vendors, driving collaborative experiences across the financial services landscape. Built on a component-based, micro-services architecture, DigibancTM provides a robust and agile environment to launch new financial products and services at speed and scale.

