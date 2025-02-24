Dubai, UAE: CODE81 showcased the transformative power of Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) at the recently held IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025. As a Technology Focus Group Partner, CODE81 highlighted how LCNC accelerates AI adoption and empowers enterprises with greater agility.

During the summit, Aly Hassaballah, Director of Delivery and Solutions at CODE81, led a session titled "Beyond Code, Into Intelligence." This session explored the crucial synergy between AI and business applications, emphasizing how LCNC platforms break down barriers to AI adoption, drive real-time decision-making, and create smarter, more connected, and high-ROI enterprise solutions.

"AI and business applications must work together to achieve true enterprise-wide impact," stated Aly Hassaballah. "While AI provides intelligence, business applications offer scalability. LCNC bridges this gap, enabling seamless integration, automation, and predictive capabilities."

CODE81's participation at the IDC CIO Summit 2025 reinforced its position as a leader in AI and LCNC innovation. By addressing key AI challenges – ensuring structured data, seamless integration, and real-world applications – CODE81 empowers organizations to enhance agility and efficiency, drive automation, and harness AI for better decision-making, adaptability, and business success.

CODE81 is a pioneer in AI-powered business applications. Leveraging the power of Low-Code/No-Code technology, CODE81 helps enterprises drive digital transformation and enterprise agility, and unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and profitability.