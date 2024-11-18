Dubai, UAE: Coco Grill & Lounge is set to launch in Downtown Dubai this December, aiming to transform the local culinary landscape. Building on the success of its distinguished outlets in London, including Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, and Lakeside Shopping Centre, the restaurant is strategically positioned to cater to Dubai's discerning clientele with a sophisticated blend of gastronomy, entertainment, and social interaction.

The establishment seeks to leverage its achievements in London's competitive dining sector by resonating with the refined tastes of Dubai's elite. Coco Grill & Lounge will feature a botanical theme that evokes the grandeur of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, providing an immersive and aesthetically pleasing environment for over 300 guests. This expansive venue is optimally designed to accommodate diverse dining experiences, from informal daytime service to opulent evening events.

Naz Choudhury, Owner of Coco Grill & Lounge, Dubai, stated: “Our objective is to deliver unparalleled dining experiences while advocating for a sober lifestyle. Coco Grill & Lounge encapsulates this vision, and we are excited to introduce this premium concept to a city that embodies our aspirations for distinctive and memorable dining. Our exclusive alcohol-free ‘Redemption Bar’ reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all guests can enjoy the offerings without compromise.”

Central to Coco's proposition is its innovative menu, which presents a harmonious fusion of global flavours. Each dish is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, catering to the Instagram-savvy consumer and enhancing the overall dining experience. Notable offerings include the opulent 24k Gold Tomahawk Steak and a variety of theatrical continental cuisine that showcases advanced culinary techniques and diverse flavour profiles. The incorporation of dramatic tableside service is intended to elevate the dining experience into a multi-sensory event.

Additionally, Coco Grill & Lounge will introduce the Redemption Bar, a pioneering non-alcoholic cocktail bar designed to meet the demands of the emerging sober movement. This initiative challenges conventional nightlife narratives by proposing that enjoyment need not be restricted to alcoholic beverages. The bar’s menu, curated by an international mixologist, features an array of visually appealing mocktails designed to provide sophisticated alternatives for non-drinkers.

Coco Grill & Lounge is also committed to providing an engaging entertainment programme, including live performances and immersive shows that transform dining into a dynamic celebration. Each visit promises to be more than just a meal; it is designed to engage all senses and create memorable experiences for guests.

As we approach the festive season this December, Coco Grill & Lounge is positioned to become a key player in Dubai’s dining and social landscape, offering a comprehensive all-day dining experience, vibrant late-night options, and innovative non-alcoholic experiences at the Redemption Bar.

About Coco Grill & Lounge:

Coco is a globally acclaimed luxurious dining and lounge that has launched notable venues year after year, beginning in 2021 with their iconic landmark venue at London's Tower Bridge, followed by their two outlets in Canary Wharf and Lakeside Shopping Centre by 2023. Coco has quickly grown in popularity because of its lavish interiors, unique fusion cuisine, and pioneering commitment to redefining nightlife for sober society advocates. Coco expands to Dubai in 2024 with its first flagship location, Coco Grill & Lounge, Downtown Dubai, to elevate the dining and entertainment experience, providing guests with an extraordinary and innovative journey of culinary sophistication and social engagement.