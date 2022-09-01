Coca-Cola Middle East teams up with McDonald’s and Careem to offer exciting prizes

Dubai, UAE: With regional and international demand for tickets to the FIFA® World Cup 2022 in Qatar at an all-time high, Coca-Cola Middle East is giving football fans in the UAE a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch football’s biggest superstars take to the pitch this winter.

Out of the tens of millions of ticket requests received, over 1.8 million have been sold in the first two batches[1]. With the sale period for tickets now officially closed, fans still have an incredible opportunity to witness the world’s most anticipated sporting event in person.

As an official FIFA World Cup sponsor since 1978, Coca-Cola Middle East has launched a limited time promotion on its special edition FIFA® World Cup 2022 packs of Coca-Cola®, Fanta®, and Sprite®.

Fans who purchase these special edition packs will have a chance to enter this special promotion and lucky winners will get an all-expenses paid trip for two to Qatar, with flights, accommodation, and tickets to a group stage match.

Each special edition Coca-Cola®, Fanta®, and Sprite® product features a unique promo code and all fans need to do is send the code to a dedicated WhatsApp number to find out if they have won this once-in-a-lifetime prize.

As part of the promotion and to ensure everyone walks away a winner, Coca-Cola Middle East has also teamed up with international restaurant chain McDonald’s and the region’s pioneering Super App Careem who are offering exciting food deals and journey promo codes.

The Coca-Cola® FIFA® World Cup 2022 promotion will run from 20 August until 15 October in the UAE.

The promotion continues Coca-Cola’s delivery of amazing experiences to football fans across the region and follows the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour held in May and June. The Trophy Tour visited the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon, allowing fans the opportunity to create memories and experiences with the sport’s most coveted prize.

#believingismagic

