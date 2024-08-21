Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – CNTXT, a leading cloud and digital transformation company in Saudi Arabia, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to introduce a new premium cybersecurity offering to the Saudi market: Sovereign Controls by CNTXT. The new offering is designed to support the digital transformation journeys of organizations operating in the region who must meet strict data sovereignty, regulatory and security requirements.

With this offering, CNTXT, a reseller of Google Cloud Platform services for Saudi-based customers, helps local organizations meet digital sovereignty requirements by delivering a managed External Key Management (EKM) with Key Access Justifications (KAJ) service, as well as localized support. EKM with KAJ encrypts customer data at rest with keys stored outside of Google Cloud’s infrastructure. This offering also requires detailed justifications each time access to keys is required, offering customers the ability to deny access for any reason, including extraterritorial data requests. This innovative solution is designed to protect highly sensitive workloads that would typically remain on-premise, providing an additional layer of control for organizations moving to the cloud

The EKM solution is offered in Saudi Arabia by SITE, as an integral part of the “DATA SHIELD powered by Fortanix” product and Google Cloud’s Cloud External Key Manager service. SITE provides innovative, reliable Digital and Cybersecurity services and solutions, and develop future technologies to address needs, aspirations, and threats, while fostering an entrepreneurship ecosystem and developing a highly talented pool of Saudi human capital. This integration allows organizations to move their data to the cloud while maintaining the same level of security for keys that they are accustomed to in their own on-premises environments.

DATA SHIELD powered by Fortanix enables users to create, store, and manage encryption keys outside of the Google Cloud environment. This ensures that encryption keys are always under customer control and stored inside a FIPS 140-2 level 3 certified HSM, away from the cloud. With the click of a button, organizations can enable or disable access to their data from specific instances and locations in real-time, ensuring the highest level of security for their data.

"We are thrilled to bring Cloud External Key Manager to Saudi Arabia, offering organizations the ability to securely move their most sensitive workloads to the cloud," said Abdullah Jarwan, CEO at CNTXT. "With the integration of SITE’s DATA SHIELD powered by Fortanix EKM, organizations can trust that their data is protected by the highest standards of security and encryption."

Majed Alamri, Chief Business Solutions Officer at SITE, said, "We are excited to introduce the External Key Manager to Saudi Arabia, empowering organizations to securely migrate their most sensitive workloads to the cloud. With the integration of SITE’s DATA SHIELD powered by Fortanix EKM, clients can be assured that their data is protected by the highest standards of security and encryption."

Bader Almadi, Google Cloud country manager for Saudi Arabia, said, “Google Cloud is committed to working with local trusted partners to help our customers meet digital sovereignty requirements. We are proud to offer Sovereign Controls by CNTXT to help Saudi-based organizations meet more stringent data sovereignty requirements. This offering that’s provided through Assured Workloads, and built on Google Cloud's Class C-certified infrastructure offers customers the ability to deny access to their data for any reason, empowering organizations across the Kingdom to accelerate their digital transformation journeys while helping to meet regulatory requirements and maintaining more control over their data.”

For more information about Sovereign Controls by CNTXT and its availability in Saudi Arabia, please visit Google Cloud blog.

About CNTXT

CNTXT, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cognite, is a leading digital transformation company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a mission to empower organizations through technology and innovation, CNTXT leverages strategic partnerships and a network of resellers to accelerate digital transformation across public and private sectors in the Kingdom.