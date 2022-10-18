Dubai, UAE:

Aligned with its commitment to serving at the forefront of digital transformation, CNS Middle East which operates from within Ghobash Group – a leading and highly-diversified business conglomerate in the Middle East, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with “Injazat” – a G42 company, leading the region in digital transformation, cloud and cyber security.

The official signing ceremony which was held on the sidelines of the largest and most inclusive tech show in the global digital economy - GITEX GLOBAL 2022 - effectively calls for collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing and extending critical digital services across the region. Both market-leading entities will be combining their local capabilities and strengths to jointly explore and create new potential business opportunities by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Injazat draws on its local expertise combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s purpose is to empower human achievement through end-to-end digital solutions that deliver impact and value for its customers and communities. It also empowers organizations to optimize their business goals utilizing cloud and emerging technology solutions, and by co-creating transformational digital platforms and services through public-private partnerships.

Expressing his thoughts on the new tie-up, Injazat’s Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer, stated that “At Injazat, we believe that our position is strengthened by our partnerships across the technology ecosystem and we are delighted to be here today at GITEX to announce teaming up with CNS Middle East. By leveraging CNS Middle East’s market leadership and long-term business relationships, we hope to combine our strengths, and orchestrate a wider network that can inspire the creation of innovative digital solutions”.

Also speaking on the occasion was CNS Middle East’s Asef Sleiman, CNS Abu Dhabi General Manager, who stated that “Aligned with the UAE Government’s Vision 2030, we are very excited about joining hands with Injazat, as they not only share in our values, but also in our commitment to accelerating our customers' digital journeys. We look forward to a productive, long-term relationship, which will work to unearth greater possibilities for digital transformation in the UAE, and the wider GCC.

About CNS Middle East:

As a member of Ghobash Group, CNS Middle East was established in 1987 to deliver an unrivalled focus on the swiftly evolving digitalization needs of the region. Today, with over 35 years of success behind us, offices across 3 countries, and a dedicated team of 400+ digital specialists, we continue to strengthen our long-standing relationships with the most innovative global technology leaders and remain as focused as ever on empowering our clients to achieve mission-critical business objectives and lead in the digital future.

www.cns-me.com

About Injazat

Injazat, a G42 company, is an industry recognized market leader in the region for digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security. Injazat empowers organizations to optimize their business goals utilizing cloud and emerging technology solutions, and by co-creating transformational digital platforms and services through public-private partnerships (PPP). Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s purpose is to empower human achievement through end-to-end digital solutions that deliver impact and value for our customers and communities.