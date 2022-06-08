Dubai: CNS Middle East regularly re-invents itself to stay ahead of the world’s developing technologies. The innovation and technology experts of the region constantly look for ways to replace ineffective outdated technology with automated digital solutions for to create a seamless digital transformation journey with improved data protection, placement, updating and retrieval of their client’s greatest asset – their business information.

To this end, CNS has added another key set of digital assets to their comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation portfolio through a coveted partnership with Mendix, a leader in the application delivery Platform-as-a-Service market. The partnership highlights the growing interest from customers for low code technologies that can provide the end user with a unified customer experience.



Mendix enables organizations with the ability to respond to new opportunities and adapt to new business requirements quickly. The platform utilizes visual modelling to build business applications without code and a social collaboration application to facilitate end user involvement and agile project management. The resulting applications are easily modified, extended, and integrated to satisfy ever-changing business requirements.

CNS Middle East, established in 1987, has been a digital innovation partner for the world’s largest technology brands and leading enterprises delivering mission-critical technology to ensure customer delight. Adopting the Mendix platform will enable CNS Middle East to boost their reach with highly agile rapid application delivery.

Don Bosman, Channel Sales Director at Mendix said, "Together, Mendix and CNS are helping enterprises innovate and transform by dramatically reducing the time, effort and risks associated with developing robust web and mobile applications. We are delighted to have this important partnership with CNS as we pioneer the next generation of low-code application development and deployment”

Hatem Hariri, Managing Director at CNS Middle East said, “At CNS, it is important to us to find solutions that give a seamless and unified customer experience. Our partnership with Mendix will allow us to capitalize on low code to offer advanced applications that rapidly adapt and respond to our customers’ digital transformation journey putting the seamless customer experience in place.”

About CNS Middle East

CNS is an innovation and technology provider that powers the future by providing digital solutions essential to support all enterprise and human development. While growing and managing a robust pool of supplier-partners for the benefit of our clients has always been a priority, we are constantly re-inventing ourselves. Founded in 1987 with more than 35 years of experience, CNS employs over 400 digital professionals that are committed to helping clients achieve mission-critical business objectives by supporting their digital transformation with innovative solutions and best-in-class services. As new technologies disrupt every business format, CNS clients benefit from ever-improving expertise, innovative thinking, and unique foresight. With offices in UAE, KSA, Oman and Kuwait we have an extensive reach into the Middle East region.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can “Make with More” by broadening an enterprise’s development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; “Make it Smart,” by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and “Make at Scale,” to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix’s “Go Make It” platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.