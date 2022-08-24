Businesses today must be able to quickly adapt to changes in the world around them. To help meet this challenge, CNS Middle East has partnered with Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI. Dataiku allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications, and it’s accessible for everyone (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code). Thanks to this partnership, CNS Middle East is now better equipped than ever before to help its clients succeed in the modern business landscape.

CNS Middle East, established in 1987, has been a digital innovation partner for the world’s largest technology brands and leading enterprises delivering mission-critical technology to ensure customer delight. Adopting Dataiku’s Everyday AI platform will enable CNS Middle East to boost their reach with Artificial Intelligence Enablement.

This partnership is a major coup for CNS Middle East. Dataiku is a well-respected and highly sought-after partner in the analytics and AI space. This partnership will allow CNS Middle East to offer its clients an even higher level of service and support and enable businesses to quickly develop and deploy intelligent applications, making better data-driven decisions, and ultimately be more successful.

Sid Bhatia, Regional Vice President & General Manager - Middle East & Turkey · Dataiku, “We are excited about having CNS as a new partner for Dataiku in the Middle East. Their team and focus on building the region on AI with Dataiku’s ecosystem will bring our market new possibilities together and integrating Everyday AI”

Nader Paslar, Digital Transformation Director at CNS Middle East said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Dataiku, the leading data science & machine learning platform. At CNS, we strive to provide optimal solutions for our clients to ensure that we help drive business value while creating efficiencies. Collaboration, end-to-end machine learning operations and governance are crucial factors in any data science project, and leveraging Dataiku empowers all teams across any organization to infuse Artificial Intelligence and improve their daily operations.”

About CNS Middle East

CNS Middle East is an innovation and technology provider that powers the future by providing digital solutions essential to support all enterprise and human development. While growing and managing a robust pool of supplier-partners for the benefit of our clients has always been a priority, we are constantly re-inventing ourselves. Founded in 1987 with more than 35 years of experience, CNS employs over 400 digital professionals that are committed to helping clients achieve mission-critical business objectives by supporting their digital transformation with innovative solutions and best-in-class services. As new technologies disrupt every business format, CNS clients benefit from ever-improving expertise, innovative thinking, and unique foresight. With offices in UAE, KSA, Oman and Kuwait we have an extensive reach into the Middle East region.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku), and on LinkedIn.