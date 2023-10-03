International law firm CMS is pleased to announce that it has opened an office in Riyadh following the granting of its Foreign Law Firm Licence by the Saudi Ministry of Justice.

Formally operating in Saudi Arabia is a natural next step for CMS and its advisory capabilities in the Middle East, building on its existing, extensive footprint in the region, including offices in Morocco, Oman, Israel, Turkey and the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). The firm has been working with clients on matters relating to Saudi Arabia for some time, which it has served out of Dubai and other CMS offices.

The firm’s new Riyadh office will be founded by Mohammed Aldowish, an experienced commercial litigation partner, who joins the firm from Clyde & Co where he led the disputes practice in Saudi Arabia and was part of the Middle East Dispute Resolution Group. Mohammed brings significant expertise advising Saudi and international clients on matters involving infrastructure and construction disputes, shareholder and JV disputes, commercial agency and distributor disputes, commercial arbitration claims and court proceedings in Saudi Arabia. He also frequently advises on construction contracts for major projects relating to the Saudi Government Tenders and Procurement Law.

Mohammed Aldowish said: “I am delighted to be joining CMS. Saudi Arabia, with its fast-evolving economy and continued growth potential under Vision 2030, presents an enormous opportunity for the firm and its clients and it makes sound strategic sense for the firm to grow its presence in the Kingdom. I look forward to drawing on my experience in Saudi Arabia and the wider region and working alongside the talented team at CMS to deliver on the needs of our clients.”

Adrian Bell, CMS Partner and Joint Managing Director for Asia and the Middle East adds: “Having a formal presence in Saudi Arabia allows us to streamline our offering to clients, providing local law capabilities alongside a full-service and international-focused platform as well as demonstrating our continued commitment to the Middle East region.

“With strong regional expertise and a standout reputation for disputes, Mohammed is an excellent hire for the firm and will play a critical role in building our client offering and capturing new opportunities in the region.”

With a presence in the Middle East for over 10 years, CMS has established a strong track record in the region and longstanding client relationships, supporting clients across energy and infrastructure, financial institutions, healthcare, education, hospitality, real estate & construction and TMT.

CMS

Founded in 1999, CMS is an integrated, multi-jurisdictional organisation of law firms that offers full-service legal and tax advice. With 79 offices in over 40 countries across the world and more than 5,000 lawyers, CMS has long-standing expertise both in advising in its local jurisdictions and across borders. From major multinationals and mid-caps to enterprising start-ups, CMS provides the technical rigour, strategic excellence and long-term partnership to keep each client ahead in its chosen markets.

The CMS member firms provide a wide range of expertise across 19 practice areas and sectors, including Corporate / M&A, Energy & Climate Change, Funds, Life Sciences & Healthcare, TMC, Tax, Banking & Finance, Commercial, Antitrust, Competition & Trade, Dispute Resolution, Employment & Pensions, Intellectual Property and Real Estate.

For more information, please visit cms.law