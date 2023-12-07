​​​International law firm CMS has advised Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE, on its acquisition of London Square Developments for an enterprise value of £230million. This latest acquisition marks Aldar’s first investment outside of the MENA region and its entry into the UK housing developer market. It puts the United Kingdom – and London Square – at the forefront of its international expansion strategy, capitalising on the strong fundamentals of both the UK market and London Square.

London Square, a premier and leading residential and mixed-use developer operating primarily across Greater London, has a diversified portfolio and delivers homes of all tenures, including as a registered provider of affordable housing, a key operating segment for London Square.

John O’Connor, Partner, CMS Dubai said: “We’re delighted to have advised our longstanding client on this strategic acquisition, which marks a major milestone for Aldar. Key to delivering on this project was our ability to assemble a multidisciplinary, cross-border team across the UAE and UK, with extensive experience in navigating challenging deals of this nature. We look forward to following Aldar’s journey as it continues to accelerate its growth plans.”

The CMS team was led by John O’Connor (Corporate), Alan Crawford and Neil Lacey (both Real Estate), supported by Kiren Matharu, Stephen Kilshaw and over 60 other CMS lawyers across the UK and UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Laura Swartz, Communications

E: laura.swartz@cms-cmno.com

About CMS

Founded in 1999, CMS is an integrated, multi-jurisdictional organisation of law firms that offers full-service legal and tax advice. With 80 offices in 45 countries across the world and more than 5,000 lawyers, CMS has long-standing expertise both in advising in its local jurisdictions and across borders. From major multinationals and mid-caps to enterprising start-ups, CMS provides the technical rigour, strategic excellence and long-term partnership to keep each client ahead in its chosen markets.

The CMS member firms provide a wide range of expertise across 19 practice areas and sectors, including Corporate / M&A, Energy & Climate Change, Funds, Life Sciences & Healthcare, TMC, Tax, Banking & Finance, Commercial, Antitrust, Competition & Trade, Dispute Resolution, Employment & Pensions, Intellectual Property and Real Estate.

For more information, please visit cms.law