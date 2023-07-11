Johannesburg, South Africa – CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider, has launched its international business continuity solution to mitigate risks during the South Africa energy crisis. The solution enables businesses in South Africa and across the world to maintain their operations and optimise applications and services, even during extended power outages.



South Africa regularly experiences severe electricity blackouts due to ageing coal power plants. This loadshedding is estimated to cost the economy $51 million a day according to the country’s central bank estimates. CMC Networks’ business continuity solution combines satellite technology, software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), and customised cross-border and data centre connectivity options to keep businesses functioning during extended power cuts.



“The energy crisis is no doubt causing concerns for all kinds of businesses in South Africa, but we want to take this stress away,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “Both local and global businesses can rely on us to closely monitor their network and ensure uptime, even during unforeseen events. We’re helping businesses to maintain revenues, reputation and trust from their customers, instead of shutting down during a crisis.”



CMC Networks collaborates with businesses to create strategies for business continuity that bypass the need to rely on local internet connections, providing visibility and control even in the most challenging and extreme conditions. The solution is not limited to South Africa, but can be applied on a global scale to overcome different energy crises.



“The team at CMC Networks understands a customer’s operational environment, risk profiles and unique demands, then develops bespoke solutions to ensure business continuity,” said Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks. “We have local and global digital infrastructure and a proven track record of enabling digital transformation wherever our customers operate. We’re committed to taking the technical and operational stresses away from our customers, so that they can focus on their core business instead.”



CMC Networks has local infrastructure in South Africa located in diverse data centres, as well as international capacity across all subsea cable systems circling the continent. CMC’s support team is fully equipped to support the CMC Network Operations Centre and technical functionality from multiple global locations, ensuring seamless, transparent and ongoing support even during crises.



CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates the digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years, it combines network reach across six continents with innovation in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, EDGE, SDN, virtualisation, and a range of services to solve local enterprise challenges with world-class solutions.



CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals and various non-profit organizations, operating in excess of 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network.



CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, UK, the Americas and Asia Pacific. CMC’s majority shareholders are The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with $222 billion of assets under management across 365 investment vehicles.

