Johannesburg, South Africa – CMC Networks, a global Tier-1 service provider, has achieved a 38% reduction in Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) across its Africa and Middle East operations. The result has been fewer network service incidents, faster resolutions, and proactive problem prevention, enabling optimised customer experiences in some of the most challenging markets in the world.

The operations team deployed Big Panda’s AI-powered ITOps and incident management platform, and NetBrain’s predictive insights and real-time incident resolution solution. Big Panda’s intelligent event correlation and automation reduce alert noise, enabling faster root cause analysis and proactive incident management. NetBrain’s dynamic network mapping and automated diagnostics enable the operations team to visualise, troubleshoot, and resolve issues before they impact end users.

“AI has enabled the operations team to automate processes and move with greater speed and agility when troubleshooting networking issues. By reducing MTTR by 38%, we’re showing that Africa is not playing catch-up in AI and digital innovation,” said Paolo Gambini, Chief Revenue Officer at CMC Networks. “Any customer can land and expand in Africa and the Middle East with comprehensive AI-enabled infrastructure underpinned with over three decades of experience.”

Customers benefit from a smarter, self-optimising network that ensures networks stay agile, intelligent, and always on. AIOps has improved customer experience with 74% faster issue resolution and far fewer service disruptions.

Intelligent Automation: AI-driven automation handles routine network tasks and first-level incident response instantly and consistently, eliminating human error.

Predictive Insights: Machine learning analyses patterns and trends across the network to predict potential issues before they happen. The network essentially heals itself proactively, which means consistent performance and reliability.

Incident Reduction: By identifying and fixing early warning signs, the operations team drastically reduce outages and downtime. Fewer incidents mean a more stable, reliable network for customers.

Rapid Root-Cause Analysis: When issues do arise, advanced event correlation and AI-powered diagnostics pinpoint the exact root cause within minutes.

“AIOps with intelligent event correlation have dramatically improved our customers’ experiences, ensuring reduced downtime, faster response times, and greater service reliability by slashing MTTR by 38%,” said Charles Kuppusamy, Chief Operations Officer at CMC Networks.

AIOps have been deployed across 62 countries in Africa and the Middle East. When a customer chooses CMC Networks, they gain immediate access to AI-enabled digital infrastructure delivered with proven service and service support that combines world-class technologies with local knowledge and delivery.

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks is a Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years.

CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organisations, operating more than 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network. CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 11 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

