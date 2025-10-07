DUBAI, UAE – Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 (October 13-17, Dubai World Trade Center), where it will put a spotlight on the world’s first Connectivity Cloud — its flagship solution that unifies security, performance, and developer services into a single, programmable platform. Designed to simplify operations, protect data, and enable organizations to scale globally, Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud offers a robust, secure AI application infrastructure via scalable cloud-native services, which eliminates the need for multiple vendors. It sits at the heart of Cloudflare’s vision to help enterprises and public sector organisations in the Middle East build fast, reliable, and AI-ready digital experiences.

At GITEX, Cloudflare will demonstrate how the Connectivity Cloud integrates with a range of cutting-edge capabilities that address the most pressing needs of private and public organisations today. Visitors to Cloudflare’s stand will experience innovations across three key areas:

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) AI Crawler Control — Empowering organizations to decide which AI crawlers can access their content, block unauthorized scraping by default, and even monetize permitted access through a “pay per crawl” model. Bot Management for Public Interest — Helping independent journalism and nonprofit organizations defend against malicious bots and unauthorized AI scraping. Zero Trust Integrations with Microsoft Entra ID — Delivering stronger identity-driven security controls that reduce enterprise risk. DDoS Defense at Internet Scale — Showcasing Cloudflare’s unmatched ability to mitigate record-breaking, multi-terabit DDoS attacks automatically.



Fast Application Delivery & Network Infrastructure Connectivity Cloud Core Capabilities — Unifying networking, security, and developer services in a single programmable platform that powers AI-ready, global-scale applications. Workers VPC and Private Link — Offering secure, isolated environments for developers to build and connect cross-cloud applications with performance and compliance in mind.



Full-Stack Development & Insights AI Insights via Cloudflare Radar — Providing real-time visibility into how AI models are crawling and consuming web content. Workers Developer Platform Enhancements — Enabling organizations to rapidly build, deploy, and scale modern applications directly on Cloudflare’s edge network with the use of AI.



Together, these solutions highlight how Cloudflare is enabling customers in the Middle East to secure, optimize, and monetize their digital ecosystems in an era where AI, security, and connectivity converge.

“Enterprises in the Middle East are rapidly scaling their digital ambitions, and they need platforms that can deliver security, performance, and innovation all at once. With our SASE and SSE solutions, we help organizations strengthen their security posture while keeping operations simple and efficient. Through our Connectivity Cloud, we provide the foundation for fast application delivery and resilient network infrastructure across the region. And with our full-stack developer platform, we empower innovators to build and scale applications closer to their users than ever before. GITEX GLOBAL is the perfect platform for us to showcase these capabilities and demonstrate how Cloudflare is enabling regional customers to confidently embrace the future of digital transformation,” said Bashar Bashaireh, AVP Middle East, Türkiye & North Africa at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare invites attendees, customers, partners and media to visit Booth H8-B40, Hall 8, at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 13 to 17. Highlights will include live demos, interactive Cloudflare Radar Screen showing real-time global traffic trends, expert briefings, panel participation, and Q&A sessions.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram