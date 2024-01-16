Extreme Networks, a leader in cloud networking, and Cloud Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare IT services, today announced that they will expand their partnership, enabling Cloud Solutions’ customers to leverage advanced wireless and fabric networking solutions from Extreme to better support modernised patient care in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The expanded partnership between Cloud Solutions and Extreme will support the development of additional state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that offer fully paperless operations, digital patient records, virtual collaboration tools, physical security devices and access controls, IP telephony, mobile medical devices, digital handheld devices, and a host of guest convenience services such as IPTVs and feature-rich mobile applications.

The expanded partnership creates the opportunity for Extreme and Cloud Solutions to deploy secure Wi-Fi 6E connectivity across future healthcare projects to help medical facilities provide best-in-class patient care by providing a solid foundation to run next-generation medical applications. Tapping into the 6GHz wireless spectrum will allow hospitals in KSA to better support a growing number of IoT devices and medical devices across healthcare facilities, improving performance, efficiency and experiences for staff, patients and IT administrators.

Healthcare institutions will be able to harness the power of Extreme Fabric Connect, the only true enterprise fabric managed through the cloud and the industry’s simplest way to increase network security through hyper-segmentation. Organizations can leverage Fabric Connect to easily scale network services as needed, setting up services within minutes through zero-touch provisioning, increasing security for sensitive patient data and supporting improved patient care as well as experiences across campus and branch locations.

In addition, the partnership is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, as both companies commit to enhancing the Saudi healthcare system to meet the goals set out for elevated patient care and enhanced digital services and innovations.

Cloud Solutions and Extreme Networks are already collaborating on network deployments for several leading healthcare customers, including Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG), one of the largest providers of comprehensive healthcare services in the MENA region.

Executive Perspectives:

Al Abbas Al Barakati, General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Cloud Solutions

“Our customers are at the forefront of the regional healthcare sector. Our commitment to advancing the role of technology in the healthcare industry is rooted not only in enabling our customers to provide patients with unparalleled care and experiences but also in elevating the overall level of healthcare in the Kingdom to the highest global standards. Extreme is a proven technology leader and will help us continue to innovate at the pace and scale required to achieve our goal of leaning into innovative technology to help provide the best patient care.”

Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director META, Extreme Networks

“Extreme Networks is committed to playing a role in the fast-growing digital economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as supporting the development of a world-class, modern healthcare system. Collaborating with Cloud Solutions will provide us with an opportunity to demonstrate the critical role our solutions play in helping healthcare organizations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invest in and provide excellent patient care. We’ll extend our combined legacy of providing best-in-class connectivity that will become the backbone of offering next-generation patient services. The flexibility and security of our solutions are perfect for any healthcare organization looking to modernize their infrastructure and take patient care and operations a step forward.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Cloud Solutions

Cloud Solutions, is a leading-edge technology solutions provider that offers a variety of solutions and digital services to many industries. We are proudly serving the transformation of digital solutions in the public and private sectors nationally and regionally. Our integrated approach focuses on combining medical equipment, clinical networking, healthcare informatics, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation to deliver exceptional solutions to customers. Cloud Solutions has established its position as one of the few companies possessing local expertise, to carry out extensive technology projects in the region. For more information, visit Cloud Solutions website at https://cloudsolutions.com.sa/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

