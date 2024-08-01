MUSCAT, Oman – Closet World, one of the leading providers of custom storage solutions in the UAE, announces the opening of its new branch in Muscat, Oman. This expansion marks a significant milestone as the company extends its reach across the Middle East.

The new branch in Al Mawaleh square features Closet World's renowned products, including custom closets, bedroom designs, and entertainment areas. Each product maximizes space, enhances organization, and adds elegance to any home.

“Our new Muscat branch is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality storage solutions to our valued customers in Oman," said Youssef Gamal, Closet World Commercial Manager. “We are excited to bring our innovative designs and exceptional customer service to Muscat and look forward to helping our customers transform their homes with our customized storage solutions."

The opening on August 5th, 2024, will feature exclusive discounts and personalized consultations with Closet World's expert designers.

Closet World has a solid reputation for bespoke storage solutions catering to individual needs and preferences. The Muscat branch aims to provide more customers with the opportunity to experience its unique approach to home organization.

About Closet World:

Closet World is a premier provider of custom storage solutions in the UAE with locations in Dubai and Sharjah, offering products designed to maximize space and improve organization. Focused on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Closet World provides tailored solutions for each customer. Their products include custom walk-in closets, makeup rooms, bathroom vanities, and entertainment areas, transforming home spaces into functional and stylish living environments.

Location:

Oman - Muscat – Alseeb – 33B Al Mawaleh square

UAE- Dubai - Umm Suqeim St - next to creative minds - Al Barsha 2

UAE- Sharjah - Meliha Street - 7F7W+V47-18 St- Industrial Area

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Closet World

Youssef Gamal

Email: info@closetworldme.com

Website: https://closetworldme.com/