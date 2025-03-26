ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic and G42, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), are collaborating to drive AI-powered advancements in healthcare.

As part of this initiative, the organizations will form a joint task force to evaluate, prioritize and accelerate potential projects and collaborative opportunities aimed at advancing AI adoption in healthcare.

G42 is a technology group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), known for its advanced innovation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and big data analytics solutions across a wide range of industries. Its healthcare portfolio company spanning 480 clinics in 26 countries, M42, leads some of the most groundbreaking health advancements in the industry, such as the Emirati Genome Program, the world’s largest genomics initiative, and Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s Health Information Exchange.

Cleveland Clinic is a global health system that includes 23 hospitals, 280 outpatient facilities, and American locations in northeast Ohio, Florida and Nevada and international locations in Toronto, Abu Dhabi, and London. In 2024, Cleveland Clinic provided 15.7 million outpatient encounters, 333,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 320,000 surgeries and procedures worldwide.

“Cleveland Clinic is committed to finding opportunities that improve patient safety, patient experience, patient outcomes and access,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair. “Artificial intelligence offers a tremendous opportunity to continue to advance and fulfill our mission of caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve.”

As part of the collaboration, G42 and Cleveland Clinic will explore and implement transformative AI-driven healthcare initiatives that have the potential to redefine patient care, enhance medical innovation, and drive operational efficiencies. These efforts will benefit not only the UAE and the wider region but extend globally, shaping the future of healthcare through intelligent, data-driven solutions.

“AI’s potential to transform the healthcare industry remains largely untapped,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42. “From deciphering the source code of life - our genome - to optimizing efficiencies across the entire patient journey, AI is paving the way for a future where care is not only more precise but also deeply personalized and preventative. We look forward to embarking on this journey alongside Cleveland Clinic and other global partners, harnessing AI to unlock new frontiers in medicine, empower clinicians with unprecedented insights, and ultimately, reshape the way humanity experiences health and longevity."

For the seventh consecutive year, Cleveland Clinic is the No. 2 hospital in the world, according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 list. The global healthcare system has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery, deep brain stimulation surgery to restore function after a stroke, and the first face transplant in the United States. In 2023, the IBM Quantum System One was installed at Cleveland Clinic; it is the first quantum computer in the world to be dedicated to healthcare research with an aim to help Cleveland Clinic accelerate biomedical discoveries.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 82,600 employees worldwide are more than 5,786 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,700 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,728-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 280 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2024, there were 15.7 million outpatient encounters, 333,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 320,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 112 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at x.com/CleClinicNews. News and resources are available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.