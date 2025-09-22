It is a minimally invasive, suture/stapling-free alternative for complex metabolic cases

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the magnetic anastomosis procedure for patients who had previously undergone sleeve gastrectomy, but later experienced weight gain, a challenge affecting bariatric surgery patients worldwide. The procedure, conducted as part of a clinical trial with GT Metabolic, represents a significant advancement in the evolution of minimally invasive metabolic surgery and marks a new chapter in the hospital’s commitment to solving some of the region’s most pressing health challenges.

As the burden of obesity continues to rise globally and across the Middle East, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is investing in research-driven, patient-centered solutions that prioritize safety, efficacy, and long-term impact. This procedure is the latest in a series of innovations by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Digestive Disease Institute, aligning with the hospital’s broader mission to lead with purpose, define new standards of care, and provide patients with access to advanced treatments closer to home.

The surgery was led by Dr. John Rodriguez, Interim Chief of the Digestive Disease Institute, with support from a multidisciplinary team including Dr. Carlos Abril and other caregivers from across the Digestive Disease Institute. The technique involves placing two rare earth magnets, one in the stomach and one in the ileum – the last part of the small intestine, without cutting or opening any segment of the gastrointestinal tract. The magnets create a precise, pressure-driven connection that stimulates natural healing and forms a process that brings two body parts together, called biological anastomosis, in 2-4 weeks. The magnets are later expelled naturally. This approach eliminates the need for surgical sutures or staples, significantly reducing the risk of inflammation, infection, and potential complications.

This milestone comes as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, marking a decade of leadership in complex care across the region. As the Digestive Disease Institute continues to lead in gastrointestinal surgery, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed more than 345 advanced bariatric surgeries in 2024 alone, with over 11,800 surgical and procedural cases delivered by the Institute last year, underscoring both demand and expertise in this critical field.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Weight regain after bariatric surgery is a serious and often overlooked clinical challenge. This innovative procedure offered patients with renewed hope and a journey towards better health. It also exemplifies our commitment to advancing personalized and preventive care, by introducing new technologies to the region and evaluating their real-world patient impact through the research and patient-centered outcomes.”

Dr. John Rodriguez, Interim Chief of the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, added: “As surgeons, we often face the challenge of helping patients who have already undergone a major procedure, but find themselves back where they started. Weight regain after sleeve gastrectomy is not a failure of will; it’s a reflection of the chronic nature of obesity. Our responsibility is to provide these patients with safe, effective options that respect the challenges of their condition. Magnetic anastomosis offers a groundbreaking solution, it’s minimally invasive, highly targeted, and it mimics the body’s natural healing process. By preserving anatomy and reducing surgical trauma, we’re improving clinical outcomes and restoring patients’ quality of life.”

Building on that, Dr. Carlos Abril, Staff Physician, Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We’re entering a new era in bariatric care, one that is defined by precision and personalization. This represents a whole new approach to managing weight regain in complex cases. The use of magnets enables us to create a secure, lasting connection between the stomach and small intestine without requiring an incision in the GI tract. That means less inflammation, faster recovery, and a lower risk of complications. Most importantly, for the patient, it’s a second chance delivered with care and excellence, and for us, it’s another step toward redefining what’s possible in metabolic surgery.”

Patients undergoing the procedure are typically discharged the day after surgery and experience minimal discomfort. This technology offers a new path forward for patients facing limited options after sleeve gastrectomy.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a multispecialty hospital located on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As an extension of Cleveland Clinic in the U.S., it is uniquely designed to address the complex and critical care needs of the UAE and the broader region. The hospital is organized into specialized Institutes, including Heart, Vascular & Thoracic; Neurological; Cancer; Digestive Disease; Medical Subspecialties; Integrated Surgical Subspecialties; Integrated Hospital Care; and Diagnostic.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 405-bed hospital, including 321 acute care beds, 84 critical care beds, four royal suites, and 26 operating rooms. Its state-of-the-art facilities provide patients in the region with direct access to world-class healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s renowned model of care. The hospital is also home to the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a dedicated cancer center offering comprehensive diagnostics and advanced treatment across 24 clinical departments, covering a range of cancer subspecialties and programs. Committed to medical innovation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi integrates robotics across specialties, pioneers’ endovascular therapy and hybrid procedures, and offers comprehensive programs in heart failure, heart transplantation, and limb salvage.

Licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a designated research and teaching facility, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi drives medical innovation through clinical trials and advanced research to enhance patient care. It is the first hospital in the UAE accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGMEI) and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), offering residency and fellowship programs, undergraduate health professional training, and Continuing Medical Education (CME).

M42 is a global, tech-enabled healthcare company based in Abu Dhabi, operating at the forefront of medical advancement.