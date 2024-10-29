Resistant hypertension occurs when high-blood pressure persists and is unresponsive to multiple medications and lifestyle changes

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing commitment to providing advanced medical care, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has introduced renal denervation, a new procedure designed to treat resistant hypertension, a condition where high blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite medications and lifestyle changes. The minimally invasive procedure that meticulously targets the nerves in the kidneys to help lower blood pressure, is the latest addition to the hospital’s cutting-edge cardiovascular treatments, offering a new option for patients who have not responded to traditional therapies.

Resistant hypertension poses a significant risk for life-threatening cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke and even organ failure. According to the World Health Organization, hypertension is a major cause of premature deaths around the world. With the advent of renal denervation, patients with resistant high-blood pressure conditions now have access to a transformative, catheter-based treatment, which utilizes radiofrequency (RF) or ultrasound energy to disrupt overactive nerves surrounding the renal arteries that contribute to elevated blood pressure. These nerves play a critical role in regulating blood pressure, and by disrupting them, the procedure helps to lower blood pressure effectively.

Dr. George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “This procedure marks a major advancement in our cardiovascular care, reinforcing our shared mission to drive innovation and implement tech-enabled health solutions that are transforming the traditional healthcare landscape. By introducing advanced treatments like renal denervation, we are not only improving patient outcomes but also redefining the standards of healthcare across the region. Our commitment to innovation ensures that we continuously provide personalized, world-class care that enhances the lives of our patients and sets new standards in healthcare delivery."

Dr. Ronney Shantouf, Staff Physician, Cardiovascular Medicine, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “In today’s fast-paced world, hypertension is more prevalent than many people realize, often remaining undiagnosed until it leads to serious health complications. We frequently see patients whose surgical procedures are delayed due to uncontrolled high blood pressure. This procedure provides added therapeutic option for patients not responding to medical therapy.”

The procedure begins with the insertion of a slender catheter through a small incision in the groin and then guided to the renal arteries using fluoroscopic imaging. Once in position, radiofrequency energy is delivered through electrodes on the catheter tip, generating controlled heat to disrupt the nerve fibers. These arteries supply blood to the kidneys and house the sympathetic nerves that play a critical role in blood pressure regulation.

The one-day procedure performed under local anesthesia, allows patients to return home shortly after treatment. With noticeable improvements in blood pressure months later, the procedure may potentially lower the risk of life-threatening complications such as stroke and heart attack. By offering this safe and effective treatment for those struggling with resistant hypertension, renal denervation delivers substantial benefits for both immediate symptom relief and long-term cardiovascular health.

Dr. Ashraf M. Azzoni, Staff Physician, Cardiovascular Medicine, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic

Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “This technology allows us to address one of the underlying causes of high blood pressure that conventional treatments may struggle to manage. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we’re proud to be at the forefront of medical innovations, and introducing renal denervation into our cardiovascular care, gives patients a powerful longer-term solution that augments traditional approaches. It’s truly transformative for those battling resistant hypertension, and we are excited to see the life-changing impact this procedure can have.”

The innovative treatment leverages the latest technologies and is performed by a multidisciplinary team of interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and anesthesia specialists, ensuring comprehensive and effective care for patients with resistant hypertension.

Offering such advanced solutions close to home, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to lead the way in providing world-class medical care and transforming patient outcomes in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

