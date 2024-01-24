Physicians from Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. and London will also contribute visionary thinking and learnings at Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Experts from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, will lead the charge by sharing key learnings and interventions toward excellence in healthcare at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, scheduled from January 29 – February 1, 2024, in Dubai.

The four-day exhibition, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Fairmont Dubai, is currently in its 49th edition. It is hosted annually as part of the Arab Health 2024 platform. Aiming to empower knowledge sharing and communication toward excellence in healthcare, the congress features 10 conferences this year that are Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited by Cleveland Clinic in the U.S.

Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of the annual congress, “Arab Health is a highly anticipated platform that fosters collaboration and expertise within the region’s healthcare sector. As in previous editions, our US-board certified physicians and clinical experts are leading many of the conferences at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, promoting medical education and progress in line with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s mission to educate those who serve.”

The multispecialty hospital also recently achieved pioneering Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®) in the UAE, acknowledging it as a distinguished provider of CME.

Dr. Guzman shed light on his expectations from the upcoming healthcare event, “Educating those who serve is an integral part of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s mission, and as a group of dedicated caregivers, we are keen to share our knowledge and expertise and engage with our peers to advance medicine and healthcare delivery. Events like Arab Health create effective platforms for exploring opportunities that will impact the way we deliver care.”

In total, the congress will host more than 165 sessions with over 330 speakers. Several Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi physicians will serve as activity directors for the individual conferences, which will cover innovations and research in various medical fields, including emergency medicine and critical care, radiology, surgery, quality management and infection control. These include participation in the following roles:

Dr. Hidayath Ali Ansari, Staff Physician specializing in nuclear medicine at the Imaging Institute, will be the Activity Director for the 24th Total Radiology Conference.

Dr. John Rodriguez, Department Chair of General Surgery in the Digestive Disease Institute, will be the Activity Director for the 23rd Surgery Conference.

Dr. Timothy Souster, Department Chair of the Emergency Medicine Institute, will be the Activity Director for the Emergency Medicine & Critical Care Conference.

Dr. Samah Nour, Department Chair of Occupational Medicine in the Caregiver Wellbeing Department, will be the Activity Director for the Public Health Conference.

Dr. Samer Ellahham, Staff Physician specializing in cardiovascular medicine at the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, will be the Activity Director for the 15th Quality Management in Healthcare Conference.

Dr Rabih Hijazi, Staff Physician specializing in endocrinology at the Medical Subspecialties Institute, will be the Activity Director for the Diabetes Conference.

Dr. Maria-Fernanda Bonilla, Staff Physician specializing in infectious diseases at the Medical Subspecialties Institute, will be the Activity Director for the Infection Control Conference.

Aside from the congress, Arab Health 2024 will feature a Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone to showcase future of operating rooms, emergency rooms and intensive care units, which is being designed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the Future Health Summit 2024, an invite-only event, will also be held on its sidelines on February 1, at the Museum of the Future.

In addition to its prominent presence at M42 stand, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is set to showcase its distinguished physicians and experts at the M42 stage throughout the Arab Health exhibition. Attendees can anticipate daily speaking panels featuring Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s leading healthcare professionals, who will engage in insightful discussions about the latest health technologies and innovations. To delve deeper into Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's active participation at Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, visit the M42 stand and the dedicated Cleveland Clinic area at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 5 and 6, from January 29 to February 1, 2024.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world- class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world- class service standards closer to home.

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

Media Contact

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com