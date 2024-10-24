The Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduced TAVI in the UAE in 2015

Reaching the 500 milestone highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's leadership in cardiovascular care and its commitment to advancing patient health and well-being.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the designated Center of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has successfully completed 500 Transcatheter Aortic Valve implantation (TAVI) procedures, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing world-class cardiovascular care.

The Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi began performing TAVI in the UAE in 2015, revolutionizing the treatment of aortic stenosis by providing a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery. This innovative procedure has been pivotal in improving patient outcomes, particularly for those deemed higher risk for conventional surgical approaches.

Dr. George Haber, CEO Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: "Achieving this milestone is a powerful proof of our drive to advance care through innovation. By constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in medicine, we are reshaping the standard of healthcare in the region. Our broader commitment to leading with cutting-edge solutions that improve lives demonstrates what can be achieved when we combine expertise, technology, and a patient-first philosophy."

Transcatheter Aortic Valve implantation (TAVI), also known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) addresses aortic stenosis, a condition in which the aortic valve becomes narrowed, restricting blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, which can lead to heart failure if untreated. Patients who suffer from aortic stenosis can experience a range of symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, and more.

The TAVI procedure involves replacing the damaged valve with a bioprosthetic valve through a catheter in the upper thigh, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery. This minimally invasive technique significantly reduces recovery time and hospital stay, enabling patients to return to their daily activities sooner. The procedure, typically completed in one to two hours, is performed by a multidisciplinary team of interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons."

Dr. Gopal Bhatnagar, Institute Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Reaching the 500-procedure mark is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. TAVI has transformed the landscape of aortic valve replacement, providing a safer and more effective option for our patients. Looking ahead, the future of TAVI holds even greater promise as we continue to refine techniques and expand its applicability, ensuring that more patients can benefit from this life-saving procedure. As the designated Center of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery, we are committed to continuously improving health outcomes for our patients by providing cutting-edge cardiovascular care.”

Research has demonstrated that TAVI not only matches but often exceeds the outcomes of surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), with over 98% success rate and benefits such as higher survival rates, lower rates of stroke, and shorter hospitalization. These advantages, coupled with a less invasive approach, have made TAVI the preferred method for aortic valve replacement.

The Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute has steadily grown its cardiac surgery department to accommodate over 500 cases of heart surgery and 250 structural cases annually. In 2023, the institute introduced several innovative procedures and services, marking various milestones, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi designating Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for adult cardiac surgery. The Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute leads the way in advancing care for patients from the UAE and wider region.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of medical advancements, continuously striving to enhance patient care through cutting-edge technology and a patient-centered approach. The achievement of 500 TAVI procedures underscores the hospital's leadership in cardiovascular care and its steadfast commitment to improving the health and well-being of its patients.

