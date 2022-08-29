Dubai: In line with its ongoing mission to provide patients with premium care, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai has announced the opening of the CMC Dental Clinic, a fully serviced, state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing exceptional dental care in a compassionate and caring environment for the whole family.

Introducing the CMC Dental Clinic allows the hospital to offer its uncompromising care to a new segment of patients seeking best-in-class dentistry services, within a modern and comfortable environment that inspires trust, reassurance and relaxation.

“Building trust is important when it comes to choosing a dental office that can properly take care of a patient’s needs, as well as those of their family” comments Dr. Ali Khodr Head of the CMC Dental Clinic. He adds: “Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible care to each patient while assisting them in making informed treatment decisions. Our mission is to make every patient smile by prioritizing their well-being and striving to provide them with a superior experience where high-standard, personalized dental care exceeds expectations”.

The CMC Dental Clinic will offer a wide range of dental services, going from routine check-up procedures like dental exams and cleaning, to adjustments and treatments (Invisalign and braces, Bruxism, dental implants, sleep apnea treatment, filling, root canal, bridges, extraction), Cosmetic Dentistry and Veneers, Emergency Dentistry, and more. The clinic also boasts a highly qualified team of pediatric dentists and offers pain-free dental procedures under general anesthesia.

Built around patient comfort, the CMC Dental Clinic will further become a key address for Digital Dentistry, using cutting-edge dental technologies and devices to carry out dental procedures.

“Digital Dentistry helps us ensure a highest quality of dental care” adds Dr. Khodr. He says: “With access to modern tools and techniques, we can offer our patients a better experience and more accurate scans, while also being able to spot dental issues before hand, which gives us a real edge and aligns with the hospital’s overall innovative approach to healthcare”.

About Clemenceau Medical Center hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.