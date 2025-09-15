Monday, 15 September 2025 - DUBAI

Leading the Charge in Strategic Procurement and Energy Management

In the rapidly evolving global energy sector, few professionals have made as significant an impact as Fokhrul Islam, the distinguished CEO of Global Procurement Group. Through subsidiary ClearVUE (clearvue.ae in the Gulf), his ambitions are to revolutionise how businesses across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) approach energy management and carbon reduction.

A Strategic Mind with Global Impact

Fokhrul Islam's journey in procurement excellence began with a fundamental belief: that strategic sourcing could be a powerful catalyst for positive change. At Global Procurement Group, he has championed this philosophy, developing innovative procurement strategies that not only deliver exceptional value but also drive environmental responsibility across supply chains.

"Procurement is a sustainability function." Islam explains. "It's about creating sustainable partnerships that benefit businesses, communities, and the planet. We're building the foundation for a more responsible future."

Why the GCC? Why Now?

The timing couldn't be more perfect. As the GCC nations accelerate their ambitious Net Zero commitments - Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 pledge, and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 among others - businesses are desperately seeking practical solutions to reduce both costs and emissions. This is where clearvue.ae, the innovative energy management platform, steps in as the ideal partner, offering cutting-edge solutions to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals while driving significant cost savings.

"We're bringing a solution to the GCC that addresses the region's most pressing business challenges," explains Fokhrul Islam, the strategic mind behind this ambitious expansion. "With energy costs representing up to 30% of operational expenses for many Gulf businesses, and growing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions, clearvue.ae offers a pathway to achieve both economic and environmental objectives simultaneously."

ClearVUE: Where Innovation Meets Impact

ClearVUE is a real-time energy and carbon intelligence platform that gives asset-level consumption visibility, highlights anomalies, and turns complex data into auditable action. Its proprietary sub-metering hardware collects high-resolution data, while intuitive tools help teams cut waste, evidence compliance, and improve performance across sites and systems.

Beyond Cost Savings: Building Sustainable Futures

While the financial benefits of energy management are compelling (customers already using the ClearVUE platform are seeing energy costs reduced by 20-35%), Islam's vision extends far beyond cost cutting. ClearVUE represents a fundamental shift towards intelligent energy management that supports the region's broader sustainability objectives.

The platform's carbon tracking capabilities provide businesses with detailed insights into their environmental impact, leading to actionable recommendations for improvement. For companies navigating increasingly complex ESG reporting requirements, this functionality proves invaluable in demonstrating tangible progress towards sustainability goals.

"Sustainability is about competitive advantage," Islam emphasises. "Businesses that embrace intelligent energy management today will be the market leaders of tomorrow. We're giving them the tools to get there."

Technology That Speaks the Region's Language

Islam and his team have meticulously adapted the platform to address the unique challenges facing GCC businesses. The extreme climate conditions, distinctive energy consumption patterns, and specific regulatory environments of the Gulf region require specialised solutions.

The system's sophisticated architecture includes real-time energy monitoring capabilities that track consumption patterns across multiple facilities, predictive analytics that anticipate usage spikes during the region's notorious summer months, and intelligent load management that can reduce peak demand charges by up to 25%.

"We began by understanding the Gulf business environment and built clearvue.ae to fit it,” notes Islam." From managing the massive cooling requirements of shopping centres in 50-degree heat to optimising energy usage in 24/7 manufacturing operations, our platform delivers targeted solutions that make an immediate impact."

The Road Ahead

Fokhrul Islam is steering clearvue.ae across the GCC, aligning British software innovation with the region’s sustainability objectives. ClearVUE integrates high-resolution monitoring, actionable analytics and clear reporting into one platform, enabling organisations to optimise performance, reduce emissions intensity and meet disclosure standards with confidence.

As the Middle East continues its transformation, energy intelligence becomes core infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This expansion delivers practical gains for enterprises and aligns with national sustainability agendas across the entire Gulf region. The future of energy management in the GCC is bright: powered by innovation, guided by expertise and delivered through ClearVUE’s comprehensive platform.

About:

Clearvue.ae has now commenced operations across the GCC, with local support teams now ready to assist businesses in their journey towards energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

Established in 2017, ClearVUE is the sustainability-focused technology and consultancy division of Global Procurement Group (GPG). Headquartered in the UK and expanded to the UAE in 2025 with a new Dubai office, ClearVUE accelerates decarbonisation through digital innovation and expert advisory, supporting organisations across Europe and the Middle East.