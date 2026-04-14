Dubai, UAE | ClearTax today announced that it has been approved as an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) under the UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Federal Tax Authority (FTA) e-invoicing framework. This comes as enterprises across the UAE accelerate preparations ahead of the July 2026 deadline to appoint an accredited provider.

The critical decision to choose an ASP goes beyond achieving e-invoicing compliance; it's about preparing for what comes next. Globally, governments are leveraging mandatory e-invoicing data and AI to gain a 360-degree view of corporate transactions, and using advanced analytics and AI to automate tax scrutiny and notices. Enterprises that treat e-invoicing as a one-time integration will be caught off-guard.

ClearTax’s approach is built on deep global experience across large-scale Tax and Finance Transformations. As a licensed technology partner, it has helped enterprises navigate tax and compliance mandates in multiple countries, including India’s 2020 mandate (as a licensed technology partner), Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA Phase I and II (as a pilot advisor), Malaysia’s LHDN framework (as an accredited provider), and Europe’s Peppol-based interoperability network (as a registered Access Point). This cross-market experience gives ClearTax a practical understanding of how e-invoicing systems evolve beyond go-live, particularly in areas such as faster finance operations, audit scrutiny, reconciliation complexity, and long-term continuous compliance.

“Most enterprises today are still trying to solve tax operations through ERP connectors, manual efforts, and spreadsheets. As governments move toward real-time visibility and AI-driven scrutiny, that approach starts to break down, especially in complex environments with large volumes of transactions across multiple countries and business units,” said Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO of ClearTax.

Archit further added, “We have realised that the transformation from reactive response to continuous compliance needs a foundation of clean data. We’ve taken the approach of building a trusted system of tax records on which companies confidently deploy AI agents that transform tax operations into an automated, accurate, and continuous compliance process. This allows enterprises to move beyond reactive compliance toward always-on tax assurance, with greater control over data, faster reconciliation, and fewer downstream disruptions.”

This compliance assurance is underpinned by ClearTax's significant local investment following its $50 million commitment to the UAE. The company has expanded its UAE-based enterprise sales and support team, and strengthened its AWS-hosted infrastructure within the country to ensure full data residency compliance from day one.

ClearTax anchors a robust partner ecosystem purpose-built for enterprise scale. This includes top-tier tax advisory firms alongside leading ERP and systems integration partners, enabling organisations to move from mandate to implementation with greater speed and confidence.

"ClearTax brought exceptional expertise and a deep understanding of our business from day one. Their tailored solutions ensured a smooth transition to ZATCA compliance – with all 8 of our systems seamlessly integrated within just 3 months. I highly recommend ClearTax for their professionalism, knowledge, and commitment to delivering results," said Arslan Choudhary, Director of Enterprise Enablement, Salam Telco.

In the UAE, ClearTax is already working with enterprises across key sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail sectors.

About ClearTax

ClearTax is a global leader in tax compliance and e-invoicing solutions with a robust presence spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. Its platform serves over 5,000 global enterprises and processes over 1 billion e-invoices annually with over $500 billion worth of invoices processed. The AI-native platform delivers cutting-edge VAT, AP/AR, and vendor management capabilities, ensuring seamless compliance across 50+ countries.

For more information, visit www.cleartax.com/ae

Media Contacts: Pooja Poddar Jain, pooja@myobrandpartners.com