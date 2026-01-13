Cleanco Facilities Management, a company of Cleanco Group, has achieved exceptional milestones in the aviation sector, with its aircraft exterior cleaning robots reducing Aircraft on Ground (AOG) time by over 65 per cent, cutting man-hours by up to 80 per cent and recording a 30 per cent water savings on average. This has led to significant improvements in operational excellence, environmental sustainability, and resource efficiency, contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

These exemplary achievements are primarily led by the company’s advanced DINO Robots aircraft washing systems, including DINO 1, DINO 11, DINO 7777 and DINO 4380, which deliver efficient and reliable cleaning operations for commercial and government aircrafts across the UAE.

Notably, these systems can reduce water consumption by up to 80 per cent, using only around 1,800 litres per wash as compared to the 11,300 litres generally used in manual cleaning. It can also significantly reduce man-hours, cutting down Boeing 777/Airbus A330 wash time from 36 hours to just 12 and Airbus A380 wash time from 112 man-hours to just 21. It also helps reduce AOG time of narrow-body jets from 3 hours to 1, wide-body airliners from 6 hours to 2 and Airbus A380 from 10.5 hours to just 3.5.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Cleanco Group and President of MEFMA, stated: “At Cleanco, we are led by a vision to enhance operational efficiency across critical sectors such as facilities management, medical and hazardous waste treatment for healthcare and industrial sectors, and engineering services. We leverage advanced systems, recognising the pivotal role of environmental preparedness and technology advancements in driving competitiveness and long-term sustainability. This approach is best exemplified by our DINO Robots aircraft washing system, which promotes real-world efficiency and smarter resource management.”

Shaheen Raja, Operations Director Cleanco Facilities Management: “We are proud of the efficiency improvements achieved with DINO Robots. These systems reflect our commitment to delivering aircraft cleaning services at the highest quality standards since 1998. They prevent corrosion and structural damage, extending the aircraft's lifespan, while prioritising staff well-being and safety by eliminating the need for crews to work at hazardous heights. For our clients, this translates to consistent, controllable cleaning quality, beyond what manual efforts can reliably achieve.”

Having serviced over 6,264 aircraft to date, Cleanco’s advanced systems continue to elevate environmental responsibility and occupational safety in the aviation sector. The company aims to expand into the private jet segment in 2026, demonstrating its ability to meet the stringent requirements of diverse aviation clients.