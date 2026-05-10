Cairo: Cityscape Egypt announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Flat6Labs, a leading entrepreneurship and ecosystem architect, running the most renowned startup programs in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, to launch the third edition of the Egypt PropTech Challenge.

The agreement was signed by Robier Daniel, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Egypt, and Sherief Hassan, Director of Marketing and Communications at Flat6Labs, in the presence of Karim Marwan, Senior Community and Outreach Manager at Flat6Labs, along with representatives from both sides. This step underscores their shared commitment to supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem within the real estate sector and advancing future digital solutions.

This partnership comes as part of Cityscape Egypt’s preparations to host the third edition of the challenge during the Cityscape exhibition, scheduled to take place from 30 September to 3 October 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, further reinforcing the exhibition’s position as a regional platform that brings together investment and innovation while supporting all stakeholders within the real estate ecosystem.

Robier Daniel, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Egypt, said: “The continuity and growth of the Egypt PropTech Challenge reflect our commitment to fostering innovation and accelerating digital transformation in the real estate sector. This year, the challenge expands beyond regional boundaries through our partnership with Flat6Labs, enabling startups to gain visibility, build strategic partnerships, and benefit from evaluations by a judging panel comprising investors and experts in venture capital and digital transformation. This will support the development of their business models and expand their presence across Egypt, the GCC, and Africa, while strengthening Cityscape’s role as a platform that drives sector growth and empowers entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Sherief Hassan, Director of Marketing and Communications at Flat6Labs, commented: “Over the past 15 years, our mission at Flat6Labs has centered on building strong entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging markets. We continue to deliver on this mission through our partnership with Cityscape this year. We look forward to creating real opportunities that connect startups with investors and contribute to advancing the innovation ecosystem to new levels of impact and growth.”

This year, the Egypt PropTech Challenge aims to expand both regionally and internationally, strengthening its role as one of the leading global platforms specializing in real estate technology. The challenge offers startups direct engagement with top-tier investors and venture capital experts, supporting the development of their business models and enabling the formation of impactful strategic partnerships.

The challenge serves as an innovative competitive platform that allows entrepreneurs to showcase technology-driven solutions capable of transforming the real estate and urban development sectors, with participation from startups across Egypt, the GCC, and Africa in fields including PropTech, ConTech, smart cities, facility management, and sustainability.

Finalists will receive mentorship and guidance from industry experts, in addition to presenting their solutions to a distinguished audience of investors and decision-makers during the exhibition, enhancing their opportunities for growth and expansion across regional markets. Winners will also benefit from exclusive advantages, including showcasing their innovations to industry leaders, a complimentary exhibition booth at Cityscape Egypt 2027 to engage directly with thousands of potential clients, as well as access to premium workspaces by their innovation partner WRK+; the parent brand behind The GrEEK Campus and MQR, along with additional benefits and opportunities to support their journey.