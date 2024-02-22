Ajman, United Arab Emirates: City Football Schools, Manchester City’s football coaching programme, has today announced its expansion into Ajman in partnership with Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club.

Launched in 2012, City Football Schools deliver coaching sessions to more than 3000 children across Abu Dhabi and Dubai on a weekly basis, with the same standard of programme now coming to Ajman.

CFS gives children from the age of 3 to 18 of all footballing abilities the chance to build their skills in an environment based on the philosophy and training programme of the Manchester City Academy, with an emphasis on fun, making friends, and being active and healthy.

The sessions will be held at the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club, an incredible venue boasting superb facilities including an indoor Futsal pitch, and outdoor grass pitches.

Established in the UAE for 12 years now City Football Schools features a team of professional coaches trained to the highest Manchester City Football Club standards encouraging the personal development of players as well as their on-field skills.

The CFS team in Ajman will be led by Lewis Barlow, who has been coaching in the UAE for six years and holds a UEFA B licence.

As with CFS’s other locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, sessions will be held every night of the week in Ajman, and on Sunday mornings. The first session will be held on Monday, March 4.

H.E. Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ajman Police, said that the inauguration of the City Football Schools in Ajman came under the directives of the wise leadership to attract one of the leading schools to train and develop the young players’ abilities in line with the vision of improving the quality of life for Ajman residents.

He explained that Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club was keen to choose Manchester City because of its outstanding training philosophy, and its team of qualified experienced coaches which is in line with the club’s vision of developing young players.

He added that one of the most important goals of launching the school in Ajman is to invest and develop the skills of the youth and provide a pool of talent for local teams while supporting the development of Ajman’s sports sector.

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football MENA for City Football said: “By expanding City Football Schools into Ajman we can offer more children the opportunity to play football in a fun, friendly, and safe environment. We are delighted to see more and more young players across the UAE get the chance to play football and develop their skills and can’t wait to put even more smiles on faces when we start sessions in Ajman.

“We are very proud to partner with the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club as they have a wonderful state-of-the-art facility, and we share many common beliefs especially around inclusion, opportunity, and the benefits sport can have in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

For more information on how to register for CFS in Ajman visit: https://www.mancity.com/learn-football/football-school-united-arab-emirates, email CFS.Ajman@cityfootball.com, or visit instagram.com/cityfootballschools

-Ends-

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com