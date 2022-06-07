The mall is the first in the Kingdom to engage directly with the local community to gather their views of the mall of the future.

The ongoing campaign invites the community to come together to share their ideas on what they want in their City Centre mall experience.

Customers are invited to vote through the Big City Centre Vote by taking a seat at the big boardroom table at City Centre Bahrain.

Manama, Bahrain: City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, is launching “The Big Vote” to invite the local community to share and voice what they want their future City Centre experiences to look like. This is part of a regional Majid Al Futtaim City Centre campaign in the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

The campaign encourages the community to get involved in sharing their thoughts, aspirations, and ideas through a voting platform, either in-person or online at citycentrebigvote.com. The voting campaign has been launched through an in-mall activation at City Centre Bahrain, which sees a boardroom table occupy space near Debenhams – Gate 1. Customers are being invited to ‘take a seat at the table’ and share their opinions and ideas on their perfect mall spaces.

The results will enable Majid Al Futtaim to curate a next-generation, hyper-personalised, and hyper-connected City Centre Bahrain mall that creates more meaningful individual moments and connections while fostering a deeper sense of belonging.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain, said: “At City Centre Bahrain, we value feedback and ideas from our mall visitors, tenants and partners and we want to create the most memorable experience for them. The Big Vote is an important part of that process because we’re handing over the decision-making power of our malls’ evolution to our customers. This is a first step that will shed light on the way forward, guide us to develop new initiatives and incorporate new ways of thinking in our future mall plans. By offering community members a seat at the table, we are encouraging customers to speak up and shape the mall that they aspire to be connected to.”

Celebrating localised connections and promoting a community-centric approach, “The Big Vote” boardroom table will also be hosting direct conversations with core groups of the Bahrain community including parents, youth and business owners.

For more information on how to vote, visit City Centre Bahrain or vote at citycentrebigvote.com.

