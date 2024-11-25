Spanning 32,000 square meters, the solar plant is set to generate over 7.3 million kWh of clean electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by 3,300 metric tons

Initiative is a part of the larger master services agreement (“MSA”) with Yellow Door Energy to bring solar power to 18 shopping malls in Bahrain, the UAE and Oman

Manama, Bahrain: City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, alongside Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, have announced the commissioning of a 4.7 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant at the mall. The solar plant, facilitated through a Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) between City Centre Bahrain and Yellow Door Energy, enables a smooth transition to clean electricity with no capital expenditure. This initiative is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s broader commitment to sustainability across its portfolio. The new solar plant serves as a prime example of how the company is leading the way in the region.

Spanning 32,000 square meters and featuring over 8,700 high-efficiency solar panels, the solar plant incorporates rooftop, ground-mounted, and solar carport applications. It is projected to generate more than 7.3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year of operation an output equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 3,300 metric tons. In addition, the solar carport provides shaded parking for 450 spaces, offering relief during Bahrain’s hot summer months.

This project is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s 38-megawatt master services agreement (MSA) with Yellow Door Energy, which is set to bring solar power to 18 shopping malls across Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman. By installing new solar power plants and acquiring existing ones, the partnership will contribute to the region’s Net Zero targets, including Bahrain’s goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2060. This initiative marks a significant step forward in advancing clean energy solutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain, commented on the project: “This solar power plant represents a major milestone for City Centre Bahrain, as it aligns with our vision of integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations. We are thrilled to see our commitment to sustainability come to life through this remarkable project. Our partnership with Yellow Door Energy is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving positive environmental change, and we look forward to the lasting impact this will have on our community and our planet.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO at Yellow Door Energy, echoed this sentiment, stating: “We are delighted to collaborate with City Centre Bahrain on this landmark project, which showcases our shared commitment to sustainability. The commissioning of this solar plant supports Bahrain’s Net Zero ambitions and sets a precedent for what can be achieved through innovative energy solutions in the retail sector. We are honoured to contribute to a greener future for Bahrain and look forward to continuing our work with Majid Al Futtaim across the region, helping businesses embrace the Just Energy Transition.”

The new solar power plant at City Centre Bahrain is a perfect example of how cross-sector collaborations can lead to a greener future for the Kingdom and beyond. It is also another milestone in the mall and its partners’ mission to deliver customised solutions that promote sustainability and operational excellence.

By collaborating, City Centre Bahrain and Yellow Door Energy are not only reducing the mall's carbon footprint but also inspiring other businesses in the region to follow suit, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and commercial success can go hand in hand.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com