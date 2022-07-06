Will upport the country’s digital transformation agenda.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT: The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) has granted to permission to Microsoft to deliver cloud computing services Office 365, Azure and Azure Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Kuwait.

The permission represents a major milestone that Microsoft has been working towards in partnership with CITRA for many years, and reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to supporting the digital transformation of Kuwait.

“In order to realize our digital ambitions and support the New Kuwait Vision 2035, it is crucial for government entities and private enterprises to adopt robust, secure cloud-based products and services to drive innovation. We have recognized the effort that Microsoft has made towards delivering these solutions, and we are confident that these and other technologies will unlock unprecedented opportunities for a cloud-first Kuwait,” said Eng. Salim Muthib Al-Ozainah, Chairman and CEO of CITRA.

Commenting on the milestone, Alaeddine Karim, Microsoft Kuwait GM, reiterated Microsoft’s commitment to accelerating secure digital transformation across Kuwait in line with Vision 2035. “Digital transformation plays a major role in moving the country of Kuwait forward, but this journey goes beyond just the technology - trust plays a major factor in the equation as well,” he said. “The permission granted to us by CITRA reinforces Microsoft’s position as a trusted technology provider and demonstrates our commitment to empowering organizations to innovate securely and accelerate digital transformation across the country.”

The announcement also signals Microsoft’s readiness to meet the critical needs of customers, Karim adds. “Our teams and partners in Kuwait are ready and well equipped with the knowledge to assist organizations to adopt Microsoft Cloud Services in a secure, efficient, and productive way,” he concluded.

