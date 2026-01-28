Abu Dhabi, UAE: Citix MENA, has launched a pilot project introducing its “Tom” smartboards at the main entrances of Yas Island, marking the first phase of its smartboard rollout in Abu Dhabi and positioning the island as a starting point for a new phase of the UAE’s digital transformation.

The pilot aligns with the UAE’s national Digital Strategy, which aims to position the country as a global leader in smart and sustainable cities. It also reflects Abu Dhabi’s broader focus on advancing smart mobility and digital infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

The installation brings together digital advertising, real-time public information, and navigation support within a single urban interface, designed to enhance how residents and visitors interact with the city environment.

After joining Turlov Private Holding, Citix MENA entered a new phase of accelerated growth. Being part of a diversified international group strengthened the company’s market position and enabled large-scale Smart City projects across key regions.

Citix MENA adapts the group’s technological and operational expertise to local market needs, developing solutions tailored for the Middle East’s urban and commercial landscapes.

Each smartboard features a library of interactive widgets and a screen divided into three sections - information, navigation, and advertising. The information and navigation sections deliver real-time updates to residents and visitors, including traffic conditions, nearby events, landmarks, public services, emergency alerts, and other city updates.

Installed at key entry points to Yas Island, the two “Tom” smartboards are designed to help visitors navigate the area, locate destinations, and access relevant local information. The units are also equipped with data collection systems that enable analysis of pedestrian movement and traffic patterns, supporting longer-term urban planning and infrastructure development.

“These smartboards are designed to be practical and intuitive, supporting how people move through and experience the city,” said Stepan Kasatkin, CEO of Citix MENA. “They add a new digital layer to the urban environment while contributing to the emirate’s vision for connected and intelligent cities.”

Citix MENA’s model combines Smart City technology with advertising solutions, enabling the development of digital urban infrastructure without additional pressure on public budgets.

The Yas Island deployment represents the first stage of Citix MENA’s wider expansion plans in Abu Dhabi, with future installations expected across highways, tourist destinations, and other high-traffic public locations, creating a connected digital network linking information, services, and audiences across the emirate.

Citix MENA is an international technology company focused on digitalizing urban spaces through Smart City infrastructure. Its proprietary ecosystem integrates hardware manufacturing, software development, and a content management platform. Citix MENA is now joined Turlov Private Holding, a private investment company associated with entrepreneur and investor Timur Turlov, founder of the international financial group Freedom Holding Corp. Turlov Private Holding focuses on strategic investments across diversified sectors and supports Citix MENA’s global growth and expansion. For more information, visit www.citixmena.com.